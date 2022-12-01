K3 Capital Group PLC's (LON:K3C) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 88% Above Its Share Price

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for K3 Capital Group

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£11.0m

UK£15.0m

UK£17.1m

UK£17.0m

UK£18.7m

UK£19.5m

UK£20.2m

UK£20.8m

UK£21.3m

UK£21.7m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 4.72%

Est @ 3.6%

Est @ 2.82%

Est @ 2.27%

Est @ 1.89%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 5.9%

UK£10.3

UK£13.4

UK£14.4

UK£13.5

UK£14.0

UK£13.9

UK£13.6

UK£13.2

UK£12.7

UK£12.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£131m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£22m× (1 + 1.0%) ÷ (5.9%– 1.0%) = UK£447m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£447m÷ ( 1 + 5.9%)10= UK£252m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£383m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£2.8, the company appears quite undervalued at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at K3 Capital Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.839. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For K3 Capital Group, we've compiled three pertinent aspects you should consider:

  1. Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with K3 Capital Group .

  2. Future Earnings: How does K3C's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the AIM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Puig changing plea to not guilty of lying in gambling case

    Former major league outfielder Yasiel Puig has decided to withdraw his agreement to plead guilty to a charge of lying to federal agents investigating an illegal gambling operation. Puig is changing his plea to not guilty because of “significant new evidence,” according to a statement Wednesday from his attorneys in Los Angeles. “I want to clear my name,” Puig said in the statement.

  • One of the only solvent members of Sam Bankman-Fried's fallen crypto empire is contributing $175 million to FTX bankruptcy proceedings, report says

    LedgerX, which is a digital currency futures and options exchange, could transfer the money as early as Wednesday, sources told Bloomberg.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Just Slashed Its Stake in 2 Longtime Holdings

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio is aggressively selling two larger holdings.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Want $1,000 in Dividends in 2023? Buy 266 Shares of This Consumer Stock.

    Reaching $1,000 in dividend income might be more within reach than you expect with this high-yielding Dividend King.

  • Jim Cramer Says Dow Jones Likely to Continue Outperforming; Here Are 3 Dow Stocks That Analysts Like

    Of the 3 major indexes, the Dow Jones has suffered the least in 2022’s bear, showing year-to-date losses of 7% against the S&P 500’s 17% drop and the NASDAQ’s far more extreme 29% decline. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes that a big part of the blue-chip index’s better display is down to it being crammed with more established old school names, and ones that are profitable, compared to the S&P’s more mixed affair and the tech-heavy NASDAQ, which is home to m

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • As Intel begins layoffs, no clear indication of effects in Rio Rancho

    When asked if recent layoffs have occurred at Intel's Rio Rancho facility, a spokesperson for the company's New Mexico operations offered a statement with no details about local effects.

  • Generac Catches Another Downgrade. This Time Ford’s Electric F-150 Is to Blame.

    Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky downgraded shares of Generac to Sell from Hold. Her price target goes to $85 a share from $95.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be the Best Bargains of 2023

    The marijuana industry is getting bigger again. In November, Missouri and Maryland became the latest states to permit adult-use cannabis. And while those markets may not open up next year, they still represent the expansion of an industry that continues to defy the federal ban on pot in the U.

  • One Growth Stock Down 83% You'll Wish You Own When the Bear Market Ends

    At one point, the S&P 500 was down more than 25%, with growth stocks taking the brunt of the selling. Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) is an innovative growth stock that was no different, plummeting 83% from its peak in November 2021. Marqeta has faced criticism over its heavy reliance on one customer for most of its profits.

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, says this analyst, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • China's Nio Will Sell Next-Generation EVs in the U.S.

    If you’re not familiar with Nio, that’s OK. It can be hard to keep up with all the electric startups that have popped up over the years, especially in China. But Nio’s been around since 2014 (back when it was known as NextEV) and currently has a lineup of six different models. And soon, Nio plans to enter the U.S. market.

  • Want $1,500 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These 3 Dividend Aristocrats and Wait 5 Years

    When the stock market is red-hot and showing no signs of slowing down, a dividend payment here and there seems like a drop in the bucket. Investing in equal parts of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG), and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) gives an investor a dividend yield of 3%. Over a period of five years, you can expect a $10,000 investment in this basket to produce $1,500 of passive income.

  • Bitcoin Under Pressure as Cracks Spread Across Crypto Industry

    The bankruptcy of crypto lender BlockFi is the latest shoe to drop following the collapse of FTX. Meanwhile, crypto miners may be dumping Bitcoin.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $15

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • 3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%

    Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently: NewLake Capital Partners Inc. (OTCX: NLCP) is a New Canaan, Connecticut-based industrial REIT that specializes in acquiring, triple-net leasing an

  • 12 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 best defensive stocks to buy now. If you want to see more of the best defensive stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy Now. Defensive stocks are stocks that generate relatively stable performances regardless of the market cycle. Defensive stocks […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2023

    Several economic problems could carry into the new fiscal year, to say nothing of the fact that some experts are still predicting a recession. Let's consider two examples: Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Netherlands-based Adyen is a leading payment processing specialist.

  • Bitcoin 'rarely' used for legal transactions, on 'road to irrelevance', say European Central Bank officials

    European Central Bank officials alleged on Wednesday that bitcoin is “rarely used for legal transactions,” is fueled by speculation and the recent erosion in its value indicates that it is on the “road to irrelevance,” in a series of stringent criticism (bereft of strong data points) of the cryptocurrency industry as they urged regulators to not lend legitimacy to digital tokens in the name of innovation. The value of bitcoin recently finding stability at around $20,000 was "an artificially induced last gasp before the road to irrelevance – and this was already foreseeable before FTX went bust and sent the bitcoin price to well down below $16,000,” wrote Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf on ECB’s blog.