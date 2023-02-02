K9 credited with finding 76-year-old Florida woman missing 20 hours

A 76-year-old Florida woman who was missing for 20 hours was found in the woods with the help of a K9 deputy.

According to a post on the North Port Police Department Facebook page, Marie Ginette Saint Hubert was found by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy Steven Sella with his K9 Cooper.

She was located disoriented amid thick brush on Tuesday after authorities searched for her by air and ground. The North Port police said she had left her residence about 4:30 a.m. Monday and the search was on later that morning.

“Without these actions we may have had a much different story. She is currently in good hands with medical personnel,” the North Port police post stated.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office commented on the update saying, “Way to go DFC Sella and K9 Copper! Way to pull through until you found her!”