K9 dog helps put felon behind bars

Aug. 9—BLADENBORO — With the assistance from its K9 dog Arco, the Bladen County Sheriff's Office Community Impact Team and Bladenboro Police Department put a wanted felon behind bars Tuesday, Aug. 2.

According to a report from the Sheriff's Office, an officer with the Bladenboro PD noticed that an individual — identified as Nathan Hester — with outstanding felony warrants was in the area of Anne Street. When officers attempted to apprehend the individual, he fled on foot.

Cpl. Michael Moore then arrived with K9 Arco, who located the wanted man in a soybean field and he was taken into custody without incident.

Drug arrest

Also on Aug. 2, deputies with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Pages Lake Road near St Pauls and made a drug arrest.

After conducting the vehicle stop, the deputies developed probable cause to search the vehicle and found marijuana and a trafficking amount of opiates.

Christian Locklear of Red Springs was arrested and charged with trafficking opium, manufacture Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Locklear received a $100,000 secure bond.