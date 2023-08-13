K9 handler fatally shot fugitive in Russell woods; dog is OK, state police say

Aug. 12—RUSSELL — The fugitive who died in a shootout with police Thursday afternoon was killed by a state police K9 handler, the agency confirmed Friday night.

An autopsy performed Friday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital by pathologist Scott Lapoint determined Shawn G. Sheridan died of a gunshot wound during the standoff in a Russell forest.

Trooper Connor Sutton, assigned to the state police in Ogdensburg, was assisting at the scene with K9 Skiff. Sutton and Skiff were approaching

Sheridan, state police said, when Skiff was instructed to move ahead to detain him. Sheridan, who police say was heavily armed with ammunition, shot toward Sutton and Skiff.

The K9 was injured, troopers said, but was able to "incapacitate" Sheridan before Sutton shot and struck him.

Skiff was taken to Canton Animal Clinic, where she was treated for a minor injury to her right front paw and released. Sutton was uninjured, troopers said.

The shootout happened at about 12:50 p.m. as police were searching the wooded area on Donnerville Road after having developed information over the last couple of days that Sheridan was in that area, Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said.

Sheridan had been convicted of shooting his ex-fiancee, Katrina A. Pierce, in the neck in March 2022, but failed to show for his July 18 sentencing and was considered a fugitive since. The group of law enforcement included state troopers, county sheriff's deputies, officers from the county district attorney's office, as well as Canton Village Police and the county Drug Task Force. District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said the drug task force was assisting, not investigating any drug connection.

The DA said there were others with Sheridan in the wooded area. He said there is no structure where they were found, describing it as "just a heavily wooded area." He declined to comment on the number of people there, if they were camping or what else they were doing there. He declined to say if any of the people there, none of whom were injured, may be charged with any crimes.

The entire matter is being investigated by the state attorney general's office and state police. The attorney general's office investigates all officer-involved shootings in the state.