K9 helps police seize about $400K in suspected fentanyl near Kentucky interstate

About $400,000 worth of “suspected” fentanyl was seized during a routine traffic stop in Barren County Wednesday, according to Kentucky State Police.

Victor Rodriguez, 31, of Newark, N.J., has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, promoting contraband and other traffic-related offenses.

According to court records, a KSP trooper witnessed Rodriguez hit the fog line — a term often used for the white stripe on the outer portion of a lane — twice and fail to use his turn signal near the I-65 entrance ramp off Highway 70 in Cave City Wednesday night. The trooper subsequently initiated a traffic stop.

“When I approached the vehicle I observed the operator of the vehicle (Rodriguez) sweating and appeared to become nervous” when asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle, trooper Jordan Matthews wrote in the arrest citation.

Rodriguez gave troopers permission to search the vehicle, KSP said. The Barren County Sheriff K9 performed an open-air sniff test and alerted officers of the drugs inside the car.

According to court documents, nine bricks of fentanyl-laced Oxycontin were discovered during the search. The pills were wrapped in a clear, vacuum-sealed bag wrapped in black electrical tape.

Police said they also seized 2.2 pounds of cocaine during the search; the cocaine-related charges are pending.

Rodriguez was booked at the Barren County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. Wednesday was also Rodriguez’ 31st birthday, according to the arrest citation.