K9 Hero Haven owner charged with misdemeanor neglect, according to investigators

Aug. 22—SUNBURY — The owner K9 Hero Haven faces four misdemeanor charges of neglect of animals after being charged by a humane society police officer after an inspection, according to court documents.

Ann Gibbs, who operates K9 hero Haven, in Herndon, was charged on Aug. 11 with the five misdemeanor counts of neglect after investigators allege they arrived at the property on June 7 and removed 12 large dogs because of the conditions the animals were living in.

According to court documents, there was old and new feces in kennels and the kennels appeared to not have been cleaned for days. Investigators say they also noticed the animals were confined to unsanitary conditions and in need of veterinarian care.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals received a complaint from the state Bureau of Dog Law Warden concerning dogs located at K9 Hero haven, according to court documents.

The complaint alleged a follow-up inspection was conducted on Aug. 1 and multiple dogs were still in unsanitary conditions and also alleges rats were running around the grounds, according to court documents.

Gibbs is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. in Sunbury.

