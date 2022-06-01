K9 Nancy helps bomb squad detonate mysterious package in Pembroke

A Bomb Squad K9 played a pivotal role in safely disposing of a package left outside the Pembroke Fire Station, police said.

Police in Pembroke said a person pulled up to the firehouse on a motorcycle and dropped off the package.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene and safely detonated the item. Pembroke Police highlighted K9 Nancy for her help.

“For the safety of the public and our first responders, please call the police department if you discover potentially dangerous and/or explosive items that you are concerned about,” Pembroke Police said.

