K9 officer alerts ADDU officers to drugs in detained vehicle

Apr. 17—ALBANY — K9 officer Jax alerted interdiction officers with the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit to the possibility of drugs in a vehicle during a recent traffic stop, leading to the arrest of an Albany man on drug charges.

Vernon Harris' Nissan Altima was stopped for a window tint violation on the 1200 block of West Gordon Avenue by ADDU officers, and enough information was gathered to deploy Jax. When the K9 officer alerted his human counterparts to the possibility of drugs in the vehicle, they detained Harris.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, according to ADDU Commander Maj. Ryan Ward, the following items were recovered/seized:

—7.43 pounds of marijuana found in several bags;

—Five digital scales;

—$1,588 in cash.

Harris, was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Dougherty County Jail, where he was charged with a window tint or glazing violation, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.