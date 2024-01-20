K9 officer finds suspect who allegedly ditched stolen U-Haul in Marysville

K-9 officer Jim with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office helped find a suspect who allegedly ditched a stolen U-Haul while trying to escape from Marysville police.

Jim quickly found the suspect hiding in the nearby woods.

In addition to allegedly driving the stolen vehicle, the suspect was also wanted on multiple burglary warrants.

“Law enforcement recovered brass knuckles and a loaded firearm on his person,” said a spokesperson. “Great assist by K-9 Jim! Earlier today.”