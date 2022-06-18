K9 released from vet after being shot multiple times in Gwinnett County stand-off

The Gwinnet County Police Department said a K9 deputy, K9 Kai, is in stable condition and on his way home after being injured in a stand-off in Gwinnett County.

On June 10, police say what started as a traffic stop for a stolen car turned into a shooting, leaving one deputy and the suspect injured.

Gwinnett County K9 deputy handler Master Deputy Sheriff N. Butler was shot in the midst of the chaos, and his K9 deputy, K9 Kai, was also shot multiple times, according to a release from Gwinnett police.

Kai is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois dual-purpose (Narcotics and Patrol) K9, who has been with the department for under a year.

Luckily, the K9 deputy and the deputy handler were released from the hospital and they are both in stable condition.

The police department released photos of Kai leaving the vet and heading home.

