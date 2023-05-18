K9 scares man into surrendering after he pulled a knife on cops at metro Atlanta bank

A man is now behind bars after a failed attempt to stand against Cartersville police officers at an Ameris Bank.

According to Cartersville Police Department, on Monday night officers were called out to the area of E. Church Street and Stonewall Street in reference to a domestic incident.

When they got to the area, they came across Richard Bagley who was in front of Ameris Bank.

When officers attempted to engage with Bagley, he took off running through the parking lot. But then he stopped, threw down his backpack, and pulled out a knife.

Officers said they gave several commands to drop the knife but Bagley did not follow. Officers deployed their TASER two times without making a successful connection.

A K9 unit from the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and that’s when Bagley threw down the knife and complied.

Police said Bagley was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Peace Officer, Obstruction (F), and Obstruction x2 (M).

