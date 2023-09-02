K9 shot, search for suspect underway in Clayton County

A search is underway in Clayton County after a police department K9 was shot.

Clayton County police confirmed that one of their K9 units was shot during a shooting investigation early Saturday on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.

No officers were injured.

The K9′s condition is unknown.

Authorities have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw Hapeville police, College Park police, Forest Park police, Clayton County Sheriff deputies, and Clayton County police searching the woodline near North Avenue on Tara Boulevard.

No further information has been provided.

Channel 2 Action News contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to see if they were called to investigate but have not received a response.

