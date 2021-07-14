K9 takes down suspect in Lowndes manhunt

Jul. 14—VALDOSTA — A manhunt ended in Lowndes County Wednesday after a child sex crimes suspect was taken down by a K9 unit, the county sheriff said.

On July 10, someone found a video of the suspect in a sexual act with a child, and deputies and detectives were summoned to an Arrowood Drive home, a statement from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect had fled from the home before deputies arrived and spent two and a half days in the woods while lawmen tracked him, said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

U.S. Marshals assisted, and he was tracked by "pinging" his cellphone, which he was constantly using, Paulk said. The Georgia State Patrol sent helicopters to aid in the search, he said.

"Our K9 units did a great job tracking him," the sheriff said. Around 4 p.m., the suspect was found in a storage building in the Sand Oak Drive area, and a K9 got him out of it, the statement said. The suspect had told several people that if law enforcement cornered him, he would "have or pretend to have a weapon" to force officers to shoot him, Paulk said.

The suspect was taken to South Georgia Medical Center after the K9 apprehended him by the leg, the sheriff said.

Henry Theodore "Ted" Salmon, 48, of Lowndes County was charged with possession of child pornography, child molestation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the sheriff's office statement said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.