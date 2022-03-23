K9 tracks three teens after Lynnwood apartment burglary

Four teens were arrested Wednesday after the burglary of a Lynnwood apartment, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Just after 9 a.m. on March 23, the teens, aged 16, 17, 17 and 18, allegedly broke into an apartment at Somerset Village, stealing property including a loaded gun.

All four ran after the incident, dropping the gun along the way.

K9 Chase and his handler, Sergeant Shorthill, located three of the four teens as they hopped fences and ran through yards to escape.

K9 Chase also found the gun ditched in Gold Park.

Officers found the fourth 17-year-old suspect shortly thereafter, with another firearm in his pocket.

All four face residential burglary and theft of a firearm charges.