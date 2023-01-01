Kaap Agri Limited's (JSE:KAL) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 6.9% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Kaap Agri (JSE:KAL). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Kaap Agri's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kaap Agri is:

15% = R413m ÷ R2.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every ZAR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated ZAR0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Kaap Agri's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

When you first look at it, Kaap Agri's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 22%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Kaap Agri was still able to see a decent net income growth of 9.8% over the past five years. So, the growth in the company's earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Kaap Agri's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 5.1% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Kaap Agri is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Kaap Agri Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 30% (implying that the company retains 70% of its profits), it seems that Kaap Agri is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Kaap Agri has paid dividends over a period of five years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Kaap Agri has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Kaap Agri by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

