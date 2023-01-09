Kaap Agri's (JSE:KAL) Dividend Will Be Increased To ZAR1.22

Kaap Agri Limited (JSE:KAL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 20th of February to ZAR1.22. This will take the annual payment to 4.1% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Kaap Agri's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Kaap Agri was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 10.5% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 29%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Kaap Agri's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Kaap Agri's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR0.826 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR1.68. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Kaap Agri has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Kaap Agri's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Kaap Agri (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

