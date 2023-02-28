Kabaeva and her children live in Putin’s residence and own largest apartment in Russia — Project

Kabaeva and Putin

The journalists said that the study of Kabaeva’s real estate led them to five of her assistants, who accompanied her everywhere, including on trips on a secret railway built especially for Putin.

Investigators managed to find the route of Kabaeva’s assistants’ trip in the train ticket booking database. Two of them are her maternal cousins. Their identities were used to issue tickets to Okulovka and Uglovka stations, the closest stations to Putin’s Valdai residence. These stations are closed to ordinary citizens.

Valdai is located in Russia’s Novgorod Oblast, about halfway between St. Petersburg and Moscow.

One of the managers of the construction of Putin’s residence on Valdai, who worked there until 2005 (when the main works were completed), gave her photos to journalists.

According to the man, Putin demanded that his residence look “like St. Petersburg” and “like the Hermitage.” Initially, the residence had a separate bedroom for his then wife Lyudmila Putina.

Putin divorced his wife in 2013, and construction of a new house for Kabaeva and her children in the residence began in 2020.

Journalists assume that all of Kabaeva’s children are currently minors, and that their father is Putin.

Satellite imagery confirm the constant presence of children in the residence. For example, in the summer of 2020 and 2021, a small go-kart track was set up on the former site of the helipads. Between 2016 and 2020, a large playground in yellow and blue colors appeared near the residence.

The journalists also said that the purchase of Kabaeva’s apartment was financed by the same person who bought real estate for Putin’s other alleged lover — Svetlana Krivonogikh.

Sources of the publication stated that Kabaeva personally came to Sochi to choose apartments and decided on which trustees they should be registered.

The main of the four apartments she owns in Sochi is a royal penthouse in the Royal Park residential complex. It has a swimming pool, a cinema, a patio and its own helipad on the roof, which is registered to Oleg Rudnov — a person who for many years executed real estate deals for the benefit of Putin’s inner circle.

According to the advertising brochure of the development company, the cost of Kabaeva’s penthouse as of 2011 was $15 million. The TsIAN real estate agency called the apartment the largest in Russia.

Project received documents indicating that the purchase of the penthouse for Kabaeva was paid for from Rudnov’s personal account and cost only RUB 90 million ($1.2 million), which is five times cheaper than the price of the penthouse declared by the developer. This amount was deposited in cash into Rudnov’s account with the help of the Cypriot company Ermira Consultants.

According to journalists, the Cypriot company Ermira Consultants became a financial center in the scheme to enrich Putin’s entourage.

The publication found out that Ermira Consultants officially belongs to the Russian lawyer Vladislav Kopylov, but its real owner is Putin himself. They used the term “pay from Ermira”, which meant using Putin’s money to pay for this or that deal (in his interests).

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine