KABE Group AB (publ.) (STO:KABE B) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that KABE Group AB (publ.) (STO:KABE B) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is KABE Group AB (publ.)'s Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 KABE Group AB (publ.) had debt of kr176.0m, up from kr99.0m in one year. However, it does have kr16.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about kr160.0m.

How Strong Is KABE Group AB (publ.)'s Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that KABE Group AB (publ.) had liabilities of kr703.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of kr79.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of kr16.0m and kr825.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has kr59.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that KABE Group AB (publ.) could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

KABE Group AB (publ.) has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.65. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 224 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Also positive, KABE Group AB (publ.) grew its EBIT by 23% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since KABE Group AB (publ.) will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, KABE Group AB (publ.) recorded free cash flow of 22% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.