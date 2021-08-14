Kabul airport busy as thousands seek to flee

Thousands of Afghans and other travelers fled the country on flights from Kabul International Airport on Friday as the Taliban continued its offensive in Afghanistan. (Aug. 14)

  • Afghans fear a return to brutal rule despite Taliban vows

    Government offices, shops and schools are still shuttered in areas recently captured by the Taliban, with many residents either lying low or fleeing to the capital, Kabul. Many fear the Taliban will roll back two decades of gains by women and ethnic minorities while restricting the work of journalists and NGO workers. An entire generation of Afghans was raised on hopes of building a modern, democratic state — dreams that seem to have melted away before the Taliban's relentless advance.

  • Afghan government seeks to hold capital as Taliban extend capture of cities

    Taliban fighters captured the major city of Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, sending Afghan forces fleeing, and drew closer to Kabul as Western countries scrambled to evacuate their citizens from the capital. Kabul and Jalalabad, in eastern Afghanistan, are now the only big cities not in Taliban hands https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/what-watch-taliban-inch-closer-kabul-2021-08-14. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday he was authorizing the deployment of 5,000 troops to help evacuate citizens and ensure an "orderly and safe" drawdown of U.S. military personnel.

  • Taliban enter Afghan capital, president and diplomats flee

    KABUL (Reuters) -Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion. Aid group Emergency said 80 wounded people had been brought to its hospital in Kabul, which was at capacity, and that it had restricted admission to people with life-threatening injuries. It was not yet clear where Ghani was headed or how exactly power would be transferred following the Taliban's lightning sweep https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/talibans-rapid-advance-across-afghanistan-2021-08-10 in recent weeks across Afghanistan.

  • Kabul is in gridlock as desperate Afghans try to flee the capital after the Taliban take power

    The Taliban are preparing for "peaceful transfer" of power after entering the outskirts of the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday.

  • Afghan minister says she can't believe president has fled country - 'I trusted him'

    Rangina Hamidi, Afghanistan's Minister of Education, said she did not expect a President who she "trusted fully" to flee in the way that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has.

  • Video shows thousands of prisoners, reportedly including Islamic State and al Qaeda fighters, freed from Kabul jail by the Taliban

    Afghan government troops surrendered Bagram airbase to the Taliban on Sunday. The base houses Pul-e-Charki prison, which housed 5,000 prisoners.

  • Weekly Biden Report Card: A no good, rotten week

    This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden spending another weekend out of Washington, where his domestic and foreign policies have been weathering political storms.

  • High security in Kabul, as Taliban approach capital

    Police tightened security in Kabul on Saturday as the lightning Taliban offensive continued to close on Afghanistan's capital. (Aug. 14)

  • Biden authorizes 5,000 troops for Afghanistan

    The Taliban's rapid advance has the president recalibrating response; he vows "a swift and strong" military response if U.S. personnel are put in danger.

  • Afghan president vows to get army fighting again as Taliban near Kabul

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday the remobilisation of the country's armed forces was a "top priority", as Taliban fighters inched closer to the capital after routing the country's defences over the past week.

  • Factbox-What to watch for as the Taliban encircle Kabul

    Kabul covers an area of about 1,000 square km (400 sq miles) and is ringed by mountains. There are four main roads into the city: from Maidan Shahr in the southwest, Pul-e-Alam in the south, Surobi in the east and Bagram in the north. - The Taliban took Pul-e-Alam on Saturday without much resistance, a local provincial council member said.

  • Taliban capture key northern city, approach Afghan capital

    The Taliban on Saturday captured a large, heavily defended city in northern Afghanistan in a major setback for the government, and were approaching the capital of Kabul, less than three weeks before the U.S. hopes to complete its troop withdrawal.

  • How quickly did Taliban advance across Afghanistan?

    Militant group’s lightning advance across country has stunned outside world