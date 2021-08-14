Kabul airport busy as thousands seek to flee

Reuters Videos

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is set to resign on Monday, according to news portal Malaysiakini. This came after he lost his majority due to infighting among the ruling coalition. If confirmed, Muhyiddin's resignation would end a tumultuous 17 months in office. But it will also bring more uncertainty to Malaysia as the country grapples with surging COVID-19 cases and an economic downturn.Muhyiddin's grip on power has been precarious since he took office in March 2020 with a slim majority. Pressure on him mounted recently after some lawmakers from the United Malays National Organization party - the largest bloc in the ruling alliance - withdrew support.It was not immediately clear who could form the next government, given there is no clear majority in parliament, or whether elections could be held during the pandemic.It would be up to the constitutional monarch, King Al-Sultan Abdullah, to decide what happens next.Muhyiddin will submit his resignation to the king on Monday, according to Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, a minister in the prime minister's department, Malaysiakini reported on Sunday.Reuters could not reach Mohd Redzuan and the prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.