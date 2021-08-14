Kabul airport busy as thousands seek to flee
Thousands of Afghans and other travelers fled the country on flights from Kabul International Airport on Friday as the Taliban continued its offensive in Afghanistan. (Aug. 14)
Government offices, shops and schools are still shuttered in areas recently captured by the Taliban, with many residents either lying low or fleeing to the capital, Kabul. Many fear the Taliban will roll back two decades of gains by women and ethnic minorities while restricting the work of journalists and NGO workers. An entire generation of Afghans was raised on hopes of building a modern, democratic state — dreams that seem to have melted away before the Taliban's relentless advance.
Taliban fighters captured the major city of Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, sending Afghan forces fleeing, and drew closer to Kabul as Western countries scrambled to evacuate their citizens from the capital. Kabul and Jalalabad, in eastern Afghanistan, are now the only big cities not in Taliban hands https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/what-watch-taliban-inch-closer-kabul-2021-08-14. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday he was authorizing the deployment of 5,000 troops to help evacuate citizens and ensure an "orderly and safe" drawdown of U.S. military personnel.
KABUL (Reuters) -Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion. Aid group Emergency said 80 wounded people had been brought to its hospital in Kabul, which was at capacity, and that it had restricted admission to people with life-threatening injuries. It was not yet clear where Ghani was headed or how exactly power would be transferred following the Taliban's lightning sweep https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/talibans-rapid-advance-across-afghanistan-2021-08-10 in recent weeks across Afghanistan.
The Taliban are preparing for "peaceful transfer" of power after entering the outskirts of the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday.
Rangina Hamidi, Afghanistan's Minister of Education, said she did not expect a President who she "trusted fully" to flee in the way that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has.
Afghan government troops surrendered Bagram airbase to the Taliban on Sunday. The base houses Pul-e-Charki prison, which housed 5,000 prisoners.
Police tightened security in Kabul on Saturday as the lightning Taliban offensive continued to close on Afghanistan's capital. (Aug. 14)
The Taliban's rapid advance has the president recalibrating response; he vows "a swift and strong" military response if U.S. personnel are put in danger.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday the remobilisation of the country's armed forces was a "top priority", as Taliban fighters inched closer to the capital after routing the country's defences over the past week.
Kabul covers an area of about 1,000 square km (400 sq miles) and is ringed by mountains. There are four main roads into the city: from Maidan Shahr in the southwest, Pul-e-Alam in the south, Surobi in the east and Bagram in the north. - The Taliban took Pul-e-Alam on Saturday without much resistance, a local provincial council member said.
The Taliban on Saturday captured a large, heavily defended city in northern Afghanistan in a major setback for the government, and were approaching the capital of Kabul, less than three weeks before the U.S. hopes to complete its troop withdrawal.
Militant group’s lightning advance across country has stunned outside world