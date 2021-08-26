Kabul airport explosion resulted in 'a number of U.S. civilian casualties,' says Pentagon

Marine Sgt. Isaiah Campbell / U.S. Marine Corps via Getty Images

U.S. personnel are reportedly among those who have been injured in a "complex attack" outside of Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirmed Thursday that there has been an "explosion near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport," which was "the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of U.S. & civilian casualties."

Further information about the number of casualties wasn't immediately available. But CNN had reported that "according to initial reports, there were some U.S. personnel among the wounded." Per the State Department, "initial reports suggest four or more U.S. service personnel may have been injured or killed in the explosion." CNN also reported that the explosion appeared to have been a suicide attack, and Russia's Foreign Ministry said that 13 people were killed and 15 were wounded, The Associated Press reports.

Kirby also confirmed Thursday that there was "at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate." A security alert from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul said that "there has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire," adding that U.S. citizens "should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates at this time."

