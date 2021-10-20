In Kabul clinic, Taliban and the soldiers they fought confront wounds of war

After fighting each other for years, Taliban and former government soldiers now rehab together in Kabul
Jorge Silva
·3 min read

By Jorge Silva

KABUL (Reuters) - Former Taliban fighter Mohammad Ishaq, who spent years battling Western troops and local forces in Afghanistan, lost his leg in combat and is now learning to walk with a new limb. Standing near him at a Kabul clinic is one of the soldiers he defeated.

In the Red Cross Hospital in Kabul, Ishaq spoke simply of the eight years he spent in Helmand, the southern province where some of the fiercest fighting of the war took place and where thousands of civilians and combatants were killed and maimed.

"For years we fought against the infidels and we defeated them and I was injured," he said, wearing the traditional black turban worn by many Taliban during their 20-year insurgency.

That rebellion turned to conquest in August when the hardline Islamist militants advanced on Kabul and seized the capital. At the same time, the last foreign troops were withdrawing and what little resistance there was from local Afghan forces quickly wilted.

Ishaq waited as an instructor fitted a new artificial limb to replace the left leg he lost to a bullet wound, before striding across the long exercise hall watched by medical staff and patients from both sides of the conflict.

With Afghanistan in deep economic crisis and its health service in disarray, the Red Cross, with decades of experience treating the war's victims, is one of the few centres that can supply prosthetic limbs.

"They help all people in need; whatever the people need they provide," Ishaq said.

The staff are used to treating Taliban fighters, said Alberto Cairo, an Italian physiotherapist with three decades of experience in Afghanistan who leads the orthopaedic programme for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

"There were Taliban coming here, but very few and secretly. Now they come very openly, so we have many, every day 10-15, they come for different reasons," he said. "We help them like we help everybody."

'FIGHT IS OVER FOR ME'

The centre, one of seven the Red Cross operates in Afghanistan, helps people with natural disabilities as well as the war wounded, and has continued operating since the Taliban victory, treating all comers equally.

"There have been no changes compared to how we worked before, everything is normal. Just as patients came before they come now," said Malalai, a female physiotherapist who has worked at the centre for the past 10 years.

Unlike many Afghan women forced from their jobs since the Taliban returned to power, she has been allowed to carry on.

While Ishaq tried out his new leg, members of the old Afghan National Army sat in the same hall looking on alongside wounded Taliban fighters, all victims of a conflict that has killed and wounded tens of thousands of Afghans over four decades.

But there has been no victory to ease the suffering of defeated soldiers from the ousted administration, some of whose leaders fled when the Taliban approached Kabul and left the city to its fate.

Mohammad Tawfiq, a former soldier from Panjshir province in the north of the country was paralyzed from the waist down after a Taliban ambush in which he was the only survivor of his three-man patrol.

He has spent the last three years in bed and still needs support to stand up.

As he took in the morning sun, he was philosophical about being treated alongside his former enemies and wanted to be left alone to put the war behind him.

Yet after so many years of bloodshed it was hard to banish doubts about the future.

"The fight is over for me, my fight is over," he said. "I want to live in a peaceful environment. I can talk to anyone now. But I don't think they can rule for a long time."

(Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • At the edge: UK health service facing growing winter pressures

    LONDON (Reuters) -The National Health Service is close to the edge of being overwhelmed in many parts of Britain and pressure is only going to increase as winter approaches, the head of a healthcare system body said on Wednesday. Britain reported 223 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since March, and cases are the highest in Europe. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lifted almost all COVID-19 restrictions in England, and is keeping measures such as mandatory mask-wearing - common in much of Europe - in reserve only as a "Plan B".

  • Under Taliban, Kabul's drug addicts forced into withdrawal

    Hundreds of drug users shelter in squalid conditions under a bridge in western Kabul synonymous with hard drugs and violent crime - and since the Taliban came to power, raids on areas where addicts gather have become more frequent. With poppies cheap and easy to grow, Afghanistan provides around 90 percent of the world's production of heroin, but since retaking power the Taliban have pledged to ban narcotics production.

  • Taliban praise suicide bombers, offer families cash and land

    The Taliban praised suicide bombers who died during the war against the former government and its Western allies and offered their families sums of cash and promises of land, the movement's interior ministry said in a statement. Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior ministry who has a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head as a "specially designated global terrorist", met the families at a ceremony at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, which was itself targeted by suicide bombers in 2018.

  • A report says China tested a new hypersonic missile capability, but Beijing says it was testing spacecraft technology

    A missile defense expert told Insider that the media report and China's claims about what happened are not necessarily mutually exclusive.

  • Match Highlights: Atlético Madrid vs. Liverpool

    Highlights from the match between Atlético Madrid vs. Liverpool.

  • Husband of missing California woman Maya Millete charged with murder

    The San Diego County District Attorney said Maya Millete's last phone call was to a divorce attorney.

  • Mohamed Salah sets another record as Liverpool hold on for Atletico Madrid win

    Salah became the first man in the club’s history to score in nine successive matches.

  • Rapper formerly known as Kanye West is now just Ye

    Kanye West is now known only as Ye.

  • Taliban get aid promise but not recognition on eve of Moscow talks

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, China and Pakistan are willing to provide aid to Afghanistan, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, but Moscow said it was not yet ready to recognise the Taliban government. The promise of humanitarian aid and economic support came after talks between Russian, Chinese and Pakistani officials, who will be joined by representatives of Afghanistan's Islamist rulers at a meeting in Moscow on Wednesday. But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia was withholding recognition from the Taliban while waiting for them to fulfil promises they made when they took power, including on the political and ethnic inclusivity of the new government.

  • Philippines to review thousands more 'drug war' killings, says justice minister

    The Philippines justice ministry will review thousands of killings in President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, its chief said, after releasing details of a first batch of cases that it said pointed to abuses by police. The Department of Justice (DOJ) released details on Wednesday of 52 killings by police in the five-year-old campaign that challenges the official narrative of the national police, that all of the thousands of victims were drug dealers who had resisted arrest. The Philippines has come under pressure from the United Nations to investigate allegations of systematic murders of drug suspects, and the International Criminal Court recently announced it would investigate Duterte's bloody campaign.

  • Group plans to pull 25 cars from Fort Worth lakes. ‘We may or may not solve a cold case.’

    Fort Worth has nearly 1,000 cold cases. Some answers may lurk in our lakes.

  • Czech Republic hit by rise of infections unseen since April

    The Czech Republic has been hit by a steep rise in coronavirus infections that have reached levels unseen since late April, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The new infections surpassed 100 per 100,000 people in seven days with 117 positive cases. The fast rise of infections is accompanied by increasing numbers of people who need hospitalization and those who die.

  • U.S. congressmen complain about Mexico energy changes

    Texas congressmen complained Tuesday about the Mexican government's attempts to limit competition in the electrical power sector. In a letter to U.S. Ambassador Ken Salzar, about 20 Texas congressmen and senators criticized changes proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to restrict the market share of private power generators and favor Mexico's state-owned utility company. The complaint came on the same day the Mexican government claimed it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though López Obrador is pushing to restrict private wind and solar projects.

  • Chief: Police fatally shot Florida teen pointing air rifle

    Police fatally shot a Florida teenager after he pointed what turned out to be an air rifle at people, cars and officers, a police chief said. Police identified him as Alexander King, a 17-year-old junior at Tarpon Springs High School who had 22 previous encounters with law enforcement. Officers responded Saturday night to reports of a white male in a black T-shirt walking around a busy street pointing what appeared to be an assault-style weapon at people and cars.

  • Hollywood actor Johnny Depp meets Serbian president

    After the meeting, Depp met fans - who were waiting for him outside the Serbian presidency - and signed autographs.The American actor was visiting Serbia to promote the animated series "Puffins", created by Danielle Maloni and Peter Nalli.The show is released by Italian company Iervolino Entertainment, and produced in Serbia with the support of the Serbian Ministry of Culture by Iervolino Studios, which has production subsidiaries in Belgrade and Novi Sad.The 168-episode 3-D animated series is about little birds, with five main characters: Johnny Puff - voiced by Depp, Tic and Tac, Didi, and Pie at odds with a walrus named Otto.The five minutes episodes are available in the iTunes Store and Amazon Prime Video.

  • 'Halloween Kills' smashed box-office expectations despite also streaming on Peacock and it shows the strength of the horror genre

    "Halloween Kills" follows other horror movies like "A Quiet Place Part II" and "Candyman" to top the box office this year.

  • Polls consistently show close governor's race in Virginia

    The crew check in on the upcoming Virginia governor’s race and discuss why President Joe Biden’s approval rating is underwater.

  • Trump concedes to being 'former president' in Capitol riot lawsuit

    Donald Trump, who claims he never conceded the 2020 election, establishes himself as a former president in his lawsuit against the Capitol riot committee and National Archives.

  • Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.

  • Unilever margins in spotlight as inflation surges

    Unilever's battle with rising costs will take centre stage at its third-quarter results on Thursday, with investors focused on whether the consumer goods giant will cut its profit margin forecast for the second time this year. Crude oil prices hit three-year highs on Monday, vegetable oil prices are at multi-year highs, and packaging, transport and labour costs are also rising as economies recover from the pandemic - a headache for central bankers and companies alike. Tide detergent maker Procter & Gamble (P&G) on Tuesday hiked its full-year forecast for commodity and freight costs by about $400 million, or more than 20%.