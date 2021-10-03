Kabul Mosque Bombing Leaves ‘a Number of Civilians Dead,’ Taliban Say

A bomb exploded in the entrance of a mosque in Kabul on Sunday, leaving a number of civilians dead, a Taliban spokesman said.

The blast ripped through a crowd outside the entrance of the Eidgah Mosque, where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Mujahid said in a tweet that the attack had killed “a number of civilians.”

Taliban fighters were not harmed in the attack, another Taliban spokesman reportedly told the Associated Press. He said civilians were killed but did not provide a death toll.

An Italian-funded hospital in Kabul announced on Twitter it had received four people wounded in the blast.

​​There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The blast follows a several attacks against the Taliban by the ISIS affiliate ISIS-K last month in the Afghan city of Jalalabad.

Attacks by ISIS-K have been on the rise since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August.

Taliban fighters raided an Islamic State hideout on Friday in Parwan province after roadside bomb planted by the group wounded four Taliban fighters north of Kabul.

