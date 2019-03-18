Kabul repository for memories of war speaks to need for peace

A veteran of Afghanistan’s endless wars, Kabal Shah can only wipe away his tears when he frees his hand from one of his crutches, holding the metal support steady with the stump of his amputated leg.

Wearing a thick beard on his grizzled face and a wool shawl over his shoulder to ward off the late winter cold, Mr. Shah is part of the emotional outpouring at the opening of the Afghanistan Center for Memory and Dialogue – the first repository of four decades of victims’ memories to be systematically collected in the country.

The center is a project of the Afghan Human Rights and Democracy Organization (AHRDO), which since 2009 has sought to foster interethnic and intercommunity peace through cultural and artistic initiatives such as traveling theater productions and memory workshops.

Recommended: US-Taliban talks: Is Afghanistan ready for real peace?

Mr. Shah has propped himself for mourning beside a glass case full of the mementos of his youngest brother, Adel Shah, an uneducated hairdresser killed by chance by a Taliban suicide bomb near the U.S. Embassy in Kabul in April 2016.

It is the memory of his brother’s shoes that triggers the tears, says Mr. Shah, amid the collected remembrances of so many civilian casualties in a nation now defined by more than a generation of war. The ambulance driver who brought the body asked Mr. Shah if he could have his brother’s new shoes, and out of gratitude, Mr. Shah acquiesced.

“Thousands of people are like my brother, who are victimized,” says Mr. Shah. “When I saw the photos here, I thought I should share my deep condolences with all these people. After this, I really need peace.”

The cumulative cost of Afghanistan’s wars borne by Mr. Shah’s family is typical of that paid by their fellow citizens. Two other family members were killed in a mine explosion, and a rocket landed on the family house in the early 1990s, killing nine more and taking Mr. Shah’s leg. In total, the family counts 15 victims.

“This is shameful for jihadi leaders, and for those officials who are still involved in the killing process,” says Mr. Shah. “All those people who have done such crimes … one day they should come to justice.”

The focus on war victims could not be more timely or relevant, as the United States conducts the first direct peace talks with the Islamist Taliban, which since 2001 have embroiled the American military in the longest war of its history.

Yet while U.S. officials and Taliban chiefs make positive sounds about peace, the Afghan government has yet to be officially included in the process, and the scale of bloodshed for decades here – amply demonstrated by the exhibits at this new center – attests to the challenges of reconciliation that lie ahead.

Starkly prominent amid the names and faces of victims, and the grim testimonies that crowd the walls and display cases, is a six-foot-tall mound of blood-stained, shredded clothes collected at the sites of different suicide bombings.

Piled among them are also shoes, torn from their owners, and other everyday items: broken eyeglasses, mobile phones pierced by shrapnel, crushed watches – even a digital watch stuck at 9:44 a.m., the seconds on the readout still blinking.

PRESERVING MEMORY

The center counts more than 2 million Afghan civilians killed from 1978 to 2001, and some 70,000 more dead and injured since 2009. It adds that civilian casualties “remained undocumented” from 2001 to 2009 – the first years after the U.S. toppling of the Taliban and start of the current insurgency.

Explanations on the wall note how the center aims to avoid a “double catastrophe,” in which the first is the initial loss of life, and the second is “erasing” those deaths from Afghanistan’s “collective memory.”

The team so far has collected more than 4,000 personal objects and stories during eight years of work to “salvage, protect and share memories” of war victims and “provide a safe space for truth-telling.” The emotive weight of the center on visitors – despite being modestly situated in the basement of a rented house – is heavy with significance.

“It’s a healing process for both sides,” says Sima Samar, chair of the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission and a former minister of women’s affairs, who officially opened the center last month.