Kacey Musgraves is selling a shirt dissing Ted Cruz to raise money for Texas charities

Celia Fernandez
kacey musgraves ted cruz t shirt
Kacey Musgraves is selling a Ted Cruz-inspired T-shirt to raise money for Texas charities. John Lamparski/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Kacey Musgraves is selling a "Cruzin' for a Bruzin" T-shirt to raise money for three charities.

  • The shirt is in response to Sen. Ted Cruz's decision to fly to Cancun as Texas faced severe storms.

  • All of the profits from the shirt will go to charities supporting Texas residents in need.

Proud Texas native Kacey Musgraves is raising money for charity by trolling Sen. Ted Cruz.

The Republican senator has been criticized for flying to Cancun, Mexico, with his family on Wednesday in the middle of severe winter storms that left millions of residents in his home state without heat or electricity.

After arriving back in Texas on Thursday, Cruz told reporters that the trip was "obviously a mistake," but that he was "trying to be a dad."

"On the one hand, all of us who are parents have a responsibility to take care of our kids, take care of our families," Cruz said. "But I also have a responsibility that I take very seriously of fighting for the state of Texas. As it became a bigger and bigger firestorm, it became all the more compelling that I needed to come back."

Multiple celebrities have criticized Cruz, including Musgraves, who jokingly tweeted on Thursday that she would be releasing "Cruzin for a Bruzin" shirts to raise money for Texans in need.

A few hours after her initial tweet, the country singer shared a link to a limited-edition T-shirt that's currently available to purchase through her website for $29.99.

"Texas is cold. I can be cold," Musgraves wrote alongside the link, referencing her hit song "Slow Burn."

According to the product description, the item will ship in March. It also states that there should be "no actual bruisings plz." All of the profits from the shirt will go to charities supporting Texas residents in need, including Feed The People Dallas, Casa Marianella, and the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas.

On Friday, the singer shared an update on Instagram, writing: "Regardless if you support him, you gotta admit Cancun was a bad look and that this is funny AF. 🔥 I'm HALFWAY to raising $100k for Texans who really need it. All proceeds are being donated."

Representatives for Kacey Musgraves and Ted Cruz did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

