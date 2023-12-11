Kadarius Toney lined up offsides and negated an incredible TD play by Travis Kelce

This wasn’t quite as painful as the Dee Ford penalty in the AFC Championship Game in 2019, but woof, this one will sting for the Chiefs.

It appeared that tight end Travis Kelce’s love of laterals had paid off late in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs trailed by three points when Kelce hauled in a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the Bills 30-yard line. Kelce weaved past a couple of Buffalo defenders and got to the 20-yard line when he spotted Kadarius Toney behind him.

Kelce fired a strike to Toney, who ran unimpeded to the end zone. It was one of the craziest, coolest plays the Chiefs have had in quite a while. Unfortunately, it didn’t count.

That’s because Toney was lined up in the neutral zone, despite looking right at the ball before it was snapped. Unfortunately, this play didn’t count and the Chiefs ended up losing 20-17 (video from X user Eric Rosenthal).

TRAVIS KELCE WITH ONE OF THE COOLEST PLAYS OF ALL TIME BUT IT DOESN’T COUNT



Kadarius Toney lined up 6 inches offside ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/o7U9kjhELp — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) December 11, 2023

In a season marked by dropped passes, penalties and turnovers, this was possibly the worst of them all.

Fans shared their thoughts about Toney on social media. Here are just a few of the things that were said.

One wrote on X: “I’m gonna say Toney has seen his last play as a Chief.”

Another shared this: “I’m thinking this is probably the end of the road for Toney.”

A third wrote: “The loneliest person in Kansas City has to be Toney.”