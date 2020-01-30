Kadenwood, LLC, Consumer Seed-To-Shelf CBD Company Acquires Canabanix Farming Operations in Multi-Million Dollar Deal Forming Kadenwood Biosciences

With Acquisition, Kadenwood Forms One of the Largest US-Owned Vertically-Integrated CBD Production Divisions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadenwood, LLC, a leading consumer seed-to-shelf CBD company dedicated to fostering trust and transparency in the mainstream wellness category, announces today the acquisition of Long Beach, CA-based Canabanix, which includes its nationwide farming, proprietary genetics and hundreds of thousands of square feet of greenhouse operations. With the acquisition, Canabanix will now be named Kadenwood Biosciences, utilizing its industry-leading hemp farming practices, including advanced technology in genetics and breeding, hemp production and the continued construction of its processing facilities and capabilities, providing quality, purity and consistency for fully vertical seed-to-shelf CBD product development.

Kadenwood launched in early 2019 merging a team of proven industry leaders in CPG marketing with Canabanix's expertise in seed-to-shelf farming and genetic operations. As Kadenwood Biosciences, Kadenwood will now own all rights to Canabanix, creating a fully-integrated CBD solution with the ability to grow genetically advanced hemp across multiple states and bring new products to market with national distribution. Kadenwood Co-Founder and Managing Partner Brian Newberry, a leading strategist and authority in hemp growing and processing, will continue to oversee its CBD hemp and industrial hemp growth in the U.S. as well as international expansion, ensuring a new industry standard in producing only the best, most trusted and purest hemp and CBD products.

With the acquisition, Kadenwood is well-positioned to build on its expanding national footprint. Continuing to grow and develop unique seed-to-shelf practices while also becoming a trusted supplier to other CBD and hemp companies, Kadenwood Biosciences will expand the company's commitment to providing the highest quality industrial hemp and purest CBD hemp product across both verticals. Kadenwood uses only the cleanest form of CBD oil, and isolates without THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), to create trusted products sourced from Canabanix operations and other proprietary owned hemp farms in the U.S.

"With the acquisition of Canabanix, we are eager to establish Kadenwood as one of the largest and fastest growing Hemp and CBD-only vertically integrated consumer products companies in the U.S.," said Erick Dickens, CEO and Co-Founder of Kadenwood. "We are dedicated to setting the standard for the Hemp industry and on safety for CBD. By having control over the entire process, from seed to shelf, ensures that all Kadenwood farmed products meet the highest standards for purity and safety."

"Building on our acquisition of Canabanix allows Kadenwood to continue to be at the forefront of best practice operational standards," said Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Brian Newberry. "It's our priority to continue to evolve the hemp industry in both industrial hemp and CBD hemp with better traceability standards and safety and health regulations to truly create a more trusted hemp products and CBD industry."

"We are thrilled to extend our innovative practices and superior quality hemp to the Kadenwood brand," said Glenn Russell, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Canabanix, who will be joining the Kadenwood Board of Directors. "Our revolutionary genetics program and farming techniques allow us to grow the best of the best hemp and create the purest product and most effective CBD products with transparency and we believe the acquisition is one of many steps Kadenwood is taking to become the most reputable seed-to-shelf CBD company on the market."