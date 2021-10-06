Kadie Lancaster, sister-in-law of Megan Lancaster, found dead

Adam Black, The Portsmouth Daily Times, Ohio
·1 min read

Oct. 5—PORTSMOUTH — According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the sister-in-law of missing person Megan Lancaster was found dead over the weekend.

Kadie Lancaster,33, who fought for several years to find her missing sister-in-law and unveil the truth of what happened to her, was found Saturday at 6:21 a.m. deceased at a residence in the 1100 block of Fourth Street.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, Lancaster's body was taken to Montgomery County for an autopsy. The investigation of Lancaster's death is ongoing and little information has been released. Detective Chuck Crapyou is the investigator assigned to the death and asks if anyone has information about the incident, they contact him at 740-354-1600.

This is a developing story and the Daily Times will have more as information becomes available.

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com.

