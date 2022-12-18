Kadyrov addresses Muslims around the world in Chinese

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of Chechnya [Federal subject of the Russian Federation – ed.], urged Muslims around the world to "unite in joint efforts against NATO", speaking in Chinese.

Source: Kadyrov on Telegram, Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS

Quote from Kadyrov: "Over the past 100 years, the United States and Europe have organised dozens of wars, military coups and invasions. Millions of civilians have become their victims. Although now they pose an even more terrible threat, destroying all the moral values that have been formed by the peoples of all countries during the existence of mankind...

Their money and weapons are nothing in the face of our solidarity, will and faith in our Creator!".

Details: According to him, the North Atlantic Alliance threatens the existence of the whole world, "but Russia, contrary to all the forecasts of the West, has challenged this evil and is confidently moving towards victory".

Kadyrov called on Muslims to "stand on the same side with their brothers" and "against the common enemy", because NATO "will soon come to destroy their homeland".

