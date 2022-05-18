Kadyrov believes the Russians should mobilise themselves - around Putin

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-controlled leader of Chechnya, said during an "educational" talk to young Russians that Vladimir Putin did not need to announce mobilisation: Russian citizens "should mobilise around the president themselves".

Source: Kadyrov, quoted by Russian media on 18 May

Quote: "No one should have to announce mobilisation. We should all mobilise ourselves and stand around our president. To ensure the security of our state. This is patriotism."

Details: During the broadcast of what Russian propaganda is calling an "educational marathon" [the Federal Education Marathon], the Kremlin protege said that Putin’s so-called "special operation" was 100% on schedule and Ukraine would apparently be "liberated from Shaitans [devils or evil spirits in Islamic belief]".

According to Kadyrov, the Chechens are more than willing to take part in this "special operation" because "this is Satanism". "Muslims are obliged to fight against them (Ukraine), even if they are not being ordered to do so", he said.

Background: There are representatives of the Chechen people fighting on the Ukrainian side in the war against the Russian occupiers. Those fighters who became "famous" for their atrocities against the civilian population, and have also been repeatedly exposed as having faked their "achievements", are known as "Kadyrovites".