Kadyrov sides with Putin amid Prigozhin's rebellion

Kadyrov and Prigozhin during a meeting in 2023

The actions of Wagner PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin are "treason," "a stab in the back" and "a real military coup”, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's puppet leader in Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said in his Telegram channel on June 24.

Kadyrov added that his militants are ready to help the Russian Defense Ministry put down Prigozhin's rebellion.

The Chechen warlord called on Russian soldiers "not to fall for provocations."

"What is happening is not an ultimatum to the Ministry of Defense," wrote Kadyrov, who explicitly expressed support for Vladimir Putin.

“This is a challenge to the state, and everyone must unite around the national leader against this challenge.”K

adyrov said that soldiers of the Chechen Defense Ministry and the Russian Guard had allegedly already left "for the tension zones."

"The rebellion must be suppressed, and if it is necessary to take tough measures, we are ready," he wrote.

The leader of Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on June 23 declared the beginning of an armed conflict with the Russian Defense Ministry.

He accused the Ministry of Defense of deliberately attacking a mercenary camp in Rostov-on-Don, although he has already had a long history of conflict with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

As of June 24, Wagner mercenaries had taken control of Russian military facilities in Rostov and Voronezh.

Prigozhin is demanding access to Russia's top military leadership, threatening to "advance to Moscow" if this is denied to him.

