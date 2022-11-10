Kah Chia Is The Deputy CEO & Director of MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO) And They Just Picked Up 93% More Shares

Potential MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO) shareholders may wish to note that the Deputy CEO & Director, Kah Chia, recently bought UK£170k worth of stock, paying UK£0.094 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 93%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MobilityOne

In fact, the recent purchase by Kah Chia was the biggest purchase of MobilityOne shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£0.12), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does MobilityOne Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that MobilityOne insiders own 52% of the company, worth about UK£6.6m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MobilityOne Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about MobilityOne. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for MobilityOne (2 are potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

