Kahler announces date, time of downtown skyline sign relighting

Dec. 1—ROCHESTER — Months after going dark, the Kahler Grand Hotel sign in downtown Rochester is ready to shine again soon.

On Friday, the Kahler Hospitality Group announced the date and time of the relighting, and

its restoration will provide a familiar sight to the downtown

along with new visual features. The sign will be relit at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

"The Kahler Grand Hotel sign contributes to the historic character of our community, and we are honored to be part of Rochester's past, present and future," said Javon D. Bea, board representative of the Kahler Hospitality Group. "We honor the memories and milestones and look ahead to a bright future."

An iconic part of the Rochester downtown skyline since 1971, the new sign cost an estimated $500,000 and was

given a test drive in-mid November.

When the

original letters were taken down in April

due to rust and age, hotel officials did not say right away whether the sign would be replaced. In August, they announced a new and improved version would be installed. The sign will not only display its signature neon red color, but it will be able to put on multi-color shows to celebrate holidays, the seasons and other important days.

But the restoration was tricky. The sign's font had to be re-created from scratch. And the scaffolding had to be specially designed. A tip of the scaffolding needed to be extended past the roofline on the building's north side to allow the letters to be hoisted up and down the building.

The sign restoration is part of a multi-phased $50 million infrastructure transformation of the historic 1921 Kahler Grand Hotel and Towers at the Kahler Grand. Revitalization of the 600 hotel rooms is complete with meeting and banquet space being finalized before the end of the year.

Facts on the new sign:

* Designers had to recreate the 1971 font on the sign by hand outlining details from the original sign.

* The three-sided sign stands 50 feet tall and 19 feet wide.

* The 10 ft. tall KAHLER and 6 ft. tall HOTEL letters are power-coated with vehicle-grade enamel to withstand extreme Minnesota weather elements of wind, ice and snow.

* The old neon glass tube lighting was replaced with 1,000 linear feet of LED lighting.

* The new LED lighting is more energy efficient, better for the environment and lowers the overall cost of energy and maintenance.

* The Kahler Grand sign offers RGB color-changing technology on all three sides to celebrate holidays, events and milestones.