Kahn Brothers Trims Holdings of Merck, Citigroup

Investment firm Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) & Co. Inc. sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter.

Merck





The firm trimmed 48.68% off its Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stake. The portfolio was impacted by -5.50%.

3e631b7d2a21647746c4521c82465287.png More

The pharmaceutical company has a market cap of $219.21 billion and an enterprise value of $237.37 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 32.99% and return on assets of 11.16% are outperforming 84% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.31 is below the industry median of 0.93.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.48% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32%.

Citigroup

The firm reduced its Citigroup Inc. (C) position by 5.1%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.47%.

02e5104257406dc653e0d62c6c53db2e.png More

The financial services company has a market cap of $162.17 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.42% and return on assets of 0.99% are outperforming 50% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.66 is below the industry median of 1.17.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jeff Ubben (Trades, Portfolio)'s ValueAct with 1.28% of outstanding shares, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.47%, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.39%.

Assured Guaranty

The firm reduced the Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) holding by 3.09%, impacting the portfolio by -0.27%.

4e3113b3f548fa72033752f3a7d0943f.png More

The company, which provides financial guaranty insurance, has a market cap of $4.50 billion and an enterprise value of $4.34 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. While the return on equity of 5.32% is underperforming the sector, the return on assets of 2.6% is outperforming 64% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.19 is below the industry median of 2.8.

Another notable shareholder of the company is Arnold Schneider (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41%, Pioneer Investments with 0.30%, Diamond Hill Capital with 0.10% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.10%.

New York Community Bancorp

Kahn Brothers trimmed the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) position by 3.03%. The trade had an impact of -0.26% on the portfolio.

67ef264ef218a295261c09d6b7283938.png More