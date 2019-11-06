Kahn Brothers Trims Merck, Exits Sterling Bancorp

Investment firm Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) & Co. Inc. sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter.

The firm curbed its Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stake by 81.05%. The portfolio was impacted by -9.07%.

The pharmaceutical products manufacturer has a market cap of $212.31 billion and an enterprise value of $231.89 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 31.71% and return on assets of 11.11% are outperforming 83% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.33 is below the industry median of 0.62.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.48% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35%.

Sterling Bancorp

The firm exited its Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) position. The portfolio was impacted by -1.39%.

The financial and bank holding company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and an enterprise value of $3.76 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.59% and return on assets of 1.42% are outperforming 52% of companies in the Banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.21 is below the industry median of 1.19.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.48% of outstanding shares, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52% and Pioneer Investments with 0.05%.

New York Times

The New York Times Co. (NYSE:NYT) holding was trimmed by 27.83%, impacting the portfolio by -0.54%.

The American media company has a market cap of $5.30 billion and an enterprise value of $4.87 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.11% and return on assets of 6.25% are outperforming 76% of companies in the Publishing industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.69 is above the industry median of 2.12.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 2.71% of outstanding shares, followed by Kahn Brothers with 0.24% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Citigroup

The firm reduced the Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) stake by 3.81%. The trade had an impact of -0.37% on the portfolio.

The financial services company has a market cap of $163.37 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.86% and return on assets of 0.96% are underperforming 52% of companies in the Banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.79 is below the industry median of 1.19.