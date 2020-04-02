Kahoot! launches reading app Poio in the U.S., adding to e-learning toolset with DragonBox

Kahoot! extends its learning app offerings as Poio joins educational math studio DragonBox empowering millions of children to learn at home

AUSTIN, Texas, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot! , the game-based learning platform, today announced the U.S. launch of learn-to-read app Poio . Both Poio and educational math studio DragonBox were acquired by Kahoot! in 2019 and are part of Kahoot!'s unified brand of products that makes learning at home awesome and fun for millions of kids worldwide.

Today more than ever, with schools moving to virtual learning due to the growing threat of COVID-19, e-learning resources have steadily increased in demand, projected to triple in market value from $107 billion in 2015 to $325 billion in 2025 (Research and Markets, 2018). Parents are also becoming more involved with their children's at-home education, with more than 55 million students now learning from home due to school closures as a result of COVID-19 ( Education Week , 2020). Poio joins DragonBox as a powerful e-learning offering from Kahoot! with games that naturally engage kids in learning without them noticing.

Poio by Kahoot!, for ages three to eight, is an immersive learn-to-read adventure game designed to allow children to learn through their own exploration, triggering their curiosity and motivation to practice spelling and phonetics without the need for support. The story-based game adapts to each child's skill level so all children can enjoy learning the fundamentals of reading at their own pace. At the end of their Poio exploration - which takes on a magical universe inhabited by an eponymous troll - kids can order a hard copy of their digitally created story as a trophy for their accomplishments.

"With the recent surge of remote learning and educational gaming tools at home, we are proud to now offer Poio in the U.S. alongside DragonBox and Kahoot! for children and their parents to learn at home," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot! "At Kahoot!, our mission is to make learning awesome for users of all ages through unique, gamified offerings and embracing technology as an advantage for education. Poio and DragonBox are an essential part of our family of apps for children that allows us to realize this vision."

Poio is available now in the U.S. to download for $4.99 and is already being used by more than 100,000 parents in Europe to help their children crack the reading code. Adapting to each child's level of skill, the game provides parents with frequent email reports on their child's progress and achievements.

DragonBox (a Kahoot! company) offers a collection of five math-based learning apps that gives millions of children worldwide a powerful digital learning experience, perfect for teaching the importance of numbers during Mathematics and Statistics Awareness Month in April. DragonBox focuses on individual, complex play, and, unlike most math-learning apps, the platform goes beyond practicing equations to help children visualize counting and numbers and learn basic math functions on their own. The DragonBox Complete Math Pack includes all five apps for $24.99; apps can also be purchased individually, and include DragonBox Numbers (ages 4-8, $7.99), DragonBox Big Numbers (ages 6-9, $7.99), DragonBox Algebra 5+ (ages 5+, $4.99), DragonBox Algebra 12+ (ages 9+, $7.99) and DragonBox Elements (ages 9+, $4.99).