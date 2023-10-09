Are Kai Jones days with the Charlotte Hornets done after his trade request?

Kai Jones’ days with the Charlotte Hornets could be over — at least if he gets his wish.

On Monday, Jones announced on X, formerly known Twitter, that he’s requested a trade from the organization that brought him on board in 2021. A Hornets spokesperson declined to comment.

Jones didn’t travel with the team to Miami for Tuesday’s preseason opener against the Heat and hasn’t participated in any of the players’ optional sessions. The third-year big man has made some curious social media posts over the past month, including a couple where he critiqued some of his teammates. He’s posted seemingly non-stop for the past several weeks and many of the,messages were cryptic.

Three days before the start of training camp, the Hornets announced Jones, a forward/center, wouldn’t be around when it began. That move came a few days after coach Steve Clifford, speaking at the team’s annual media luncheon, refused to answer a question regarding Jones’ behavior over the past few weeks.

“Kai Jones will not participate in training camp due to personal reasons,” the Hornets’ statement read. “There is currently not a timetable for his return to the team. Out of respect for the personal nature of the situation, the Hornets will not have any additional public comment regarding the matter at this time.”

Jones has averaged 2.7 points and two rebounds in 67 career games with Charlotte.