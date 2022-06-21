Kaiko to Provide Deutsche Börse With Crypto Market Data

Jamie Crawley
·1 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

French cryptocurrency data provider Kaiko will provide German stock exchange Deutsche Börse (DB1) with tick-level crypto market data.

  • The integration is expected to be completed by Q4 of this year, Deutsche Börse announced Tuesday.

  • Kaiko offers data from over 100 centralized and decentralized exchanges, covering the majority of blockchain protocols such as Ethereum and Avalanche.

  • Deutsche Börse is the owner of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the third largest exchange in Europe behind Euronext and the London Stock Exchange, and lists many of the biggest financial services companies in Germany such as Deutsche Bank and insurer Allianz.

  • It first moved in crypto a year ago when it acquired a two-thirds stake in Crypto Finance AG, allowing it to offer custody and other crypto-related services to institutional and professional clients.

  • “The crypto market faces high volatility and price fluctuations," said Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data at Deutsche Börse. "Therefore, many of our clients have a high demand for consolidated data from centralized as well as decentralized exchanges to develop useful crypto investment strategies."

  • The agreement with Kaiko should further Deutsche Börse's advances into the cryptocurrency industry, providing its clients with the visibility of the crypto markets that they would expect in mainstream finance.

Read more: Institutional DeFi Enabler? Data Firm Kaiko Probes DEX Liquidity With New Product

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Bounces Back Above $21,000 to Lead Cryptos Higher

    Bitcoin, Ethereum and Avalanche were all rising in trading early Tuesday after a volatile long weekend in the U.S.

  • Yuga Vows ‘Slow and Thoughtful’ Approach to Reviving CryptoPunks Arrival of Christie's Noah Davis Marks New Phase for OG NFT Collection

    Arrival of Christie's Noah Davis Marks New Phase for OG NFT Collection

  • Squirrel chase briefly interrupts Cubs-Pirates game at PNC

    The Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Pirates game was delayed for a few minutes in the bottom of the second inning Monday night when a squirrel ran on to the field at PNC Park. The squirrel brought the home team good luck as the Pirates went on to score three runs in the inning to break a scoreless tie.

  • Stock Futures, Bitcoin Jump

    U.S. stock futures climbed, offering investors a reprieve from a recent stretch of whipsaw trading that had sent stocks and cryptocurrencies falling.

  • Cloudflare outage hit crypto exchanges FTX, Bitfinex and more

    A Cloudflare outage on Tuesday knocked out numerous popular web services, including major crypto exchanges FTX, Bitfinex, and OKX, raising questions about the security of centralized crypto platforms. The CEO of OKX, which saw $1.47 billion in trading volume in the past 24 hours, tweeted asking for "web3 alternative in the future" after the company's website was hit by Cloudflare's service issues. FTX, the world's second-largest crypto exchange, briefly went into the "post-only" trading mode when it became inaccessible during the outage, the firm tweeted.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 games back in the AL East.

  • Arcia's tiebreaking single in 9th lifts Braves past Giants

    Orlando Arcia could sense a big moment coming. All he had to do was look at the support he was getting from the Braves' dugout to know he was about to deliver a walkoff hit. Arcia drove in pinch-runner Phil Gosselin from second base with a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

  • BOJ’s Kuroda and PM Kishida Reiterate United Front on Forex

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s prime minister and its central bank chief reiterated their united front on foreign exchange matters Monday after a meeting following last week’s slide in the yen to a 24-year low against the dollar.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin Gets

  • Chinese NFT platform apologizes for using Hong Kong movie star Louis Koo’s images

    Lianwan, a Chinese “digital collectibles” platform that sells blockchain-based images, had claimed it was working with the Hong Kong action star. But Koo’s agency has denied any involvement. See related article: Storm in a teacup? WeChat bans account for flipping NFTs Fast facts On Saturday, Lianwan apologized for using Hong Kong action star Louis Koo […]

  • European Crypto Unicorn Bitpanda Is Now Regulated in Spain

    The cryptocurrency exchange is also registered with regulators in Austria, France, Italy and Sweden.

  • Japan PM Kishida backs BOJ ultra-easy policy while yen worries mount

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday the central bank should maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy, brushing aside opposition calls that the policy be tweaked to target Japan's rising cost of living. Kishida said the recent sharp falls in the yen were worrying but monetary policy and exchange rates must be dealt with separately, while fiscal policy should take the principle role in addressing the impact of rising prices. "Under the current circumstances, the status quo on monetary policy must be maintained, although specific policy tools are up to the BOJ to decide," Kishida said in a debate among the leaders of Japan's political parties, ahead of a July 10 upper house election.

  • Drag queen blasts GOP candidate for Arizona governor

    Kari Lake, the frontrunner in the Republican primary for Arizona governor, condemned the growing cultural clout of drag queens, jumping into the latest social grievance taking hold on the right. Richard Stevens, who performs as Barbra Seville, said Lake, a former television news anchor, regularly attended drag shows and even hired him to dress as Marilyn Monroe at a private party and brought her young daughter.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish on

    Legendary investor Warren Buffet has been active over the past few months, surprising Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) followers with his significant stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), initiating new positions in names like Citigroup (NYSE: C) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARA.A), and significantly increasing positions like Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWON.A) (NASDAQ: FWON.K) and Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND). At first glance, Floor & Decor, trading at 23 times earnings, may not look like your textbook Buffett stock, but it's the one I am most bullish on today.

  • Wells Fargo sees a recession brewing by next year — here are 3 stocks it's keeping behind the emergency glass

    The S&P 500 has plunged over 23%, but a stock market downturn isn’t the only thing to worry about.

  • 3 Tech-Driven Stocks Down 82% to 92% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but this has been one of the most challenging years on record for Wall Street and investors. In the roughly five to seven months since all three major U.S. indexes hit their all-time closing highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have respectively plunged as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. Heightened stock market volatility has been particularly cruel to technology-based growth stocks, which had been largely responsible for the monstrous rally that followed the March 2020 pandemic bottom.

  • Worried About the Tech Sell-Off? This Warren Buffett Stock Provides the Ultimate Protection

    Not all stocks are struggling in today's market environment. In fact, this Warren Buffett favorite is thriving.

  • The US economy will grind to a halt in the 2nd half of 2023 and the following year won't be much better, BofA says as it slashes its growth forecast

    "Our worst fears around the Fed have been confirmed: they fell way behind the curve and are now playing a dangerous game of catch up," the bank said.

  • This Telltale Bear Market Signal for Stocks Has Never Been Wrong

    There's no denying that it's been an uphill climb for Wall Street and investors since the year began. Since the three major U.S. indexes hit their all-time closing highs between mid-November and early January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), have respectively tumbled by 19%, 24%, and 34%, as of June 16. More importantly, it firmly places the Nasdaq and S&P 500 in a bear market.

  • Cathie Wood warns the Fed are ignoring dangerous signals as it plows ahead with draconian rate hikes

    The founder of ARK Invest, Wall Street's best-known tech sector evangelist, warns leading economic indicators are flashing red.

  • NIO Introduces Premium EV ES7 in China as its Fastest SUV

    NIO unveils its fastest SUV, ES7, in China. The vehicle comes with ultra-modern features and seeks to provide a path-breaking experience.