Kaiko to Provide Deutsche Börse With Crypto Market Data
French cryptocurrency data provider Kaiko will provide German stock exchange Deutsche Börse (DB1) with tick-level crypto market data.
The integration is expected to be completed by Q4 of this year, Deutsche Börse announced Tuesday.
Kaiko offers data from over 100 centralized and decentralized exchanges, covering the majority of blockchain protocols such as Ethereum and Avalanche.
Deutsche Börse is the owner of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the third largest exchange in Europe behind Euronext and the London Stock Exchange, and lists many of the biggest financial services companies in Germany such as Deutsche Bank and insurer Allianz.
It first moved in crypto a year ago when it acquired a two-thirds stake in Crypto Finance AG, allowing it to offer custody and other crypto-related services to institutional and professional clients.
“The crypto market faces high volatility and price fluctuations," said Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data at Deutsche Börse. "Therefore, many of our clients have a high demand for consolidated data from centralized as well as decentralized exchanges to develop useful crypto investment strategies."
The agreement with Kaiko should further Deutsche Börse's advances into the cryptocurrency industry, providing its clients with the visibility of the crypto markets that they would expect in mainstream finance.
