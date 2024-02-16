Kaimiloa Elementary educator receives honor

Feb. 16—Kaimiloa Elementary School counselor Shely Chang, who has helped lead her school's efforts to combat chronic student absenteeism, has been named the 2024 American School Counselor Association's Hawai 'i School Counselor of the Year.

Chang was recognized in the annual National School Counselor of the Year ceremony Feb. 1 in Washington, D.C. She and several colleagues will present in July at the American School Counselor Association national conference in Kansas City, Mo.

Chang was instrumental in developing a "school attendance review team " at Kaimiloa Elementary that uses attendance data from previous and current years to determine which families need additional support to get students to school, a state Department of Education news release said.

The team, which includes school administration, school counselors, a social worker and family court officers, meets twice a month with families "to determine the best route to encourage school attendance for the family, " the DOE release said.

State schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in the release that counselors like Chang are "vital to the success of our Hawaii public school systems. ... Her commitment to cultivating a nurturing and supportive learning environment for students has helped to foster positive learning environments where our students can thrive."

Chang is a public school product herself, as an alumna of Pearl City High School as well as the University of Hawaii, where she earned her bachelor's degree in ethnic studies and master's degree in school counseling. She has been a school counselor since 2005 and recently received national board certification in school counseling.

"I am so very honored to have been recognized for this amazing award as I know that there are so many counselors and educators to choose from who, like me, have the passion and devote their time to helping our children, " Chang said in the release. "This award not only signifies my passion and dedication, but my school and school team, because without them I wouldn't be able to do what I do."