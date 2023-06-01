Kaine introduces amendment to strip Manchin-backed pipeline from debt ceiling bill

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) added an amendment to the House-passed debt ceiling bill Thursday, seeking to strip approval for a controversial pipeline backed by fellow Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.).

In addition to broader overhauls of the energy permitting process, the debt ceiling deal reached between President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) includes approval for the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The more than 300-mile pipeline would transport gas across the state line, stretching from northwest West Virginia through southern Virginia.

Close

Thank you for signing up!

Subscribe to more newsletters here

The latest in politics and policy. Direct to your inbox. Sign up for the Energy and Environment newsletter

Kaine, along with a handful of Virginia Democrats representing the Richmond and northern Virginia regions, have vocally opposed the inclusion of the pipeline approval in the bill.

“I support improving the permitting process for all energy projects. But Congress putting its thumb on the scale so that one specific project doesn’t have to comply with the same process as everyone else is the definition of unfair and opens the door to corruption,” Kaine said in a statement Thursday.

“I’m introducing this amendment to strip this harmful provision—which is completely unrelated to the debt limit—from the bill because I owe it to the Virginians impacted by the pipeline—including the hundreds of Virginians whose land is being taken away—to ensure the project only proceeds following fair administrative and judicial review.”

Kaine had already announced his plan to file an amendment opposing the pipeline’s inclusion in the bill earlier this week, but his office declined to say whether he would oppose the bill if the amendment is not part of its final form.

Of the House Democrats who joined him in opposing the pipeline’s inclusion earlier this week, only one, Rep. Bobby Scott (Va.), voted against the bill Wednesday.

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) have already announced they will vote against the bill, specifically citing its provisions on the pipeline and fossil fuel development.

Manchin, who like Kaine is up for reelection next year, is a top target for Republicans hoping to retake the Senate in 2024 and securing approval for the pipeline is a key priority for the senator.

The West Virginia Democrat has long been a proponent of both broader permitting reform and approval of the pipeline in particular, arguing it would be vital to meeting consumer need.

Asked about Kaine’s comments Wednesday by West Virginia radio host Hoppy Kercheval, Manchin said he “respectfully disagree[s],” adding, “there’s not been a pipeline that has ever been suggested or possibly built in America that has ever gone through the scrutiny that the MVP has.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.