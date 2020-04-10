What Can We Make Of Kainos Group plc’s (LON:KNOS) High Return On Capital?

Today we'll evaluate Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Kainos Group:

0.38 = UK£24m ÷ (UK£103m - UK£38m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Kainos Group has an ROCE of 38%.

Is Kainos Group's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Kainos Group's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the IT industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Kainos Group's ROCE is currently very good.

You can see in the image below how Kainos Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Kainos Group.

Do Kainos Group's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Kainos Group has total assets of UK£103m and current liabilities of UK£38m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 37% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Kainos Group's ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Kainos Group's ROCE

Despite this, it reports a high ROCE, and may be worth investigating further.