Kaisa Prosperity Holdings (HKG:2168) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Limited (HKG:2168) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Kaisa Prosperity Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, Kaisa Prosperity Holdings had CN¥556.0k of debt at December 2018, down from CN¥516.4m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has CN¥708.1m in cash, leading to a CN¥707.5m net cash position.

How Strong Is Kaisa Prosperity Holdings's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Kaisa Prosperity Holdings had liabilities of CN¥523.0m due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥25.1m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥708.1m in cash and CN¥281.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast CN¥441.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Kaisa Prosperity Holdings is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Kaisa Prosperity Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Also positive, Kaisa Prosperity Holdings grew its EBIT by 21% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Kaisa Prosperity Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Kaisa Prosperity Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Kaisa Prosperity Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Kaisa Prosperity Holdings has CN¥707m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of CN¥447m, being 156% of its EBIT. So is Kaisa Prosperity Holdings's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Kaisa Prosperity Holdings's earnings per share history for free.