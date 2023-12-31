Kaiser Permanente acquires Geisinger Health, plans for conglomeration of health systems

Dec. 31—DANVILLE — In April, Kaiser Permanente acquired Geisinger Health to jumpstart a new nonprofit organization — Risant Health — in a move designed to expand access to value-based care across the country, including in Geisinger's existing footprint.

At the time of the transaction, Geisinger president and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu said the day-to-day operations of the health system would not change and he did not anticipate staff cuts.

"The beauty of this modern is that preserves all the localness of Geisinger. The name, brand, headquarters," he said. "What we bring to our patients, members and communities will stay exactly the same.

In April, Ryu was clear he did not anticipate staff cuts to result from Kaiser Permanente's acquisition.

"We don't anticipate any job impact," he said. "As an industry, we need to look at ways to be more efficient, looking at staffing models of tomorrow. We've been doing that for a number of years and will continue to do those things."

Two months later, Geisinger furloughed 47 IT workers in early June as part of a restructuring plan. The furloughs were not connected to the medical giant's sale to Kaiser Permanente announced earlier this year, hospital spokesperson Joseph H. Stender III said.

"To address financial challenges caused by high labor and supply costs that have persisted for more than a year, we must find ways to operate more efficiently while maintaining our high standards for quality care and service," Stender said in a statement. "As health care continues to evolve through technology and innovation, we must also continue to evolve our workforce. As we continue to hire for other roles critical to providing the world-class care our patients, members and communities expect, department restructurings like this do happen across Geisinger from time to time."

The long-term plan is for Risant Health to eventually grow into a conglomeration of a handful of health systems across the country with similar, value-based medicine at its core. Geisinger is the first system to be part of that umbrella, though this plan has faced skepticism.

It's not clear how Kaiser Permanente will be able to bring its model, in which facilities and doctors receive a monthly per-member fee for all care, to markets where it doesn't own an integrated system of physicians, hospitals, and health plans, as it does in California, its home state. Critics note that Kaiser Permanente's efforts to expand failed in several states in the 1980s and 1990s.