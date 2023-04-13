Kaiser Permanente Medical Center building in Roseville hit by gunfire, police say

Officers on Wednesday night were investigating a shooting after gunfire struck a building at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Roseville.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers received a call reporting shots were fired from a vehicle in the area of Eureka Road and Douglas Boulevard near the hospital, the Roseville Police Department announced in a social media post.

Officers arrived and determined that gunfire struck a building at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, but nobody was hit or injured, police said. Authorities placed a lockdown at the hospital which was later lifted.

The area was determined to be safe, the Police Department announced late Wednesday. Officers remained in the area to conduct an investigation.

There was no indication from police how many shots were fired. The Police Department did not release any suspect information.

CBS 13 reported that the Citrus Heights Police Department received a report of gunfire about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard, where spent shell casings were found. Roseville police were then notified that the suspect was headed in their direction.