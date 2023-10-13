Kaiser Permanente reaches labor pact with 75,000 workers a week after a 3-day strike

A week after a three-day strike led to a walkout of 75,000 workers, Kaiser Permanente and the unions representing employees on Friday announced they'd reached a tentative agreement on a new labor pact.

While no details about the new deal have been released, the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions and the health care providers both credited the work of Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su.

"We are excited to have reached a tentative agreement with the frontline (healthcare) workers of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions this morning," Kaiser said in a Facebook post.

The unions, which cited concerns about staffing levels and demanded across-the-board raises, issued a similarly-worded statement on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, offering no clarity about terms.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The strike of healthcare workers at one of the nation's largest nonprofit care providers was the latest in a series of actions involving healthcare workers frustrated over taxed staffing, lower-than-desired pay and strained working conditions during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why did Kaiser employees strike?

Last week, the coalition representing workers in California, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Virginia and Washington, D.C., said the walkout was called to protest "unfair labor practices and unsafe staffing levels" at Kaiser hospitals and facilities. The unions demanded improved, across-the-board raises and a $25 per hour minimum wage for workers over the next four years.

Last week, employees formed strike lines to picket outside Kaiser hospitals and medical offices in California, Colorado, Washington and Oregon over three days. Workers in Virginia and Washington, D.C. launched a one-day strike and returned to work Oct. 5.

The vast majority of the striking workers are employed in California, where they formed picket lines outside more than three dozen hospitals and facilities in the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento area, Central Valley and Southern California.

Striking employees include vocational nurses and certified nursing assistants, technicians who assist with X-rays and other imaging to diagnose disease, optometrists, surgery and pharmacy technicians, respiratory therapists, medical and dental assistants, behavioral health workers, dietary workers, call center and teleservice workers, housekeepers and others.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kaiser Permanente reaches new deal with 75,000 workers