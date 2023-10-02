Kaiser Permanente strike looms: Workers across six states plan to walk out this week

More than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente health care workers and support staff in six states and Washington D.C., demanding better pay and more robust staffing plan a three-day strike beginning Wednesday, union officials said.

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions said the walkout is planned to protest "unfair labor practices and unsafe staffing levels" at hundreds of Kaiser hospitals and facilities, which union officials said would be the largest health-care worker strike in American history.

Last month, the unions representing workers in California, Colorado, Oregon, Maryland, Washington, Virginia and Washington D.C. said they would walk off the job unless a new contract is reached. The contract ended Saturday and the two sides have not reached a new deal despite talks in recent days.

The unions accuse Kaiser executives of "bad faith bargaining," which they say interferes with solutions to Kaiser's staffing crisis. Unless the two sides reach an agreement, workers will organize strike lines Wednesday morning at Kaiser hospitals and medical offices in the six states and Washington D.C., union officials said.

The strike will involve a range of positions, including vocational nurses, nursing assistants, emergency department technicians, radiology technicians, ultrasound sonographers, respiratory therapists, X-ray technicians, dietary services, behavioral health workers, surgical technicians, pharmacy technicians, transporters, home health aides, phlebotomists, medical assistants, teleservice workers and housekeepers. About 400 registered nurses at Kaiser's Moreno Valley Medical Center location in Southern California plan to strike as well, according to Renée Saldaña, a spokeswoman for SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, one of the unions.

Kaiser Permanente officials said the two sides have made progress in certain areas and have agreed to continue talks through Tuesday.

"We continue to make progress on key issues such as a redesigned performance sharing plan with updated payout opportunities," Kaiser said in a statement. "We reached tentative agreements in four key areas: travel for continuing education, the use of temporary workers such as traveling nurses, tracking of staffing vacancies and dispute resolution."

What would a strike mean for patients?

Kaiser said operations remain normal at hospitals and health facilities even though the contract has lapsed.

Should workers strike later this week, Kaiser said said hospitals and emergency departments will remain open and the health provider will enact contingency plans "to ensure members continue to receive safe, high-quality care for the duration of the strike."

Looming health care walkout: Kaiser strike authorized by unions in 4 states; 3 more may follow

Worker demands: Better pay, shared bonuses

The unions want Kaiser to improve staffing levels that worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and address demands on wages and benefits, union officials told USA TODAY.

The Kaiser unions seek a four-year contract with pay hikes of 7% during the first two years and 6.25% in years three and four. The unions want workers to be eligible for an annual performance bonus that would equal a percentage of their annual wages if goals are met. In past years, workers have been eligible for bonuses of up to 3% of wages if all performance goals are met.

In an earlier statement, Kaiser said it has proposed a minimum bonus payment "to protect our employees from receiving no payout." Bonuses are based on performance measures such as quality, patient safety and financial performance. Over the past three years, Kaiser said it paid $276 million in bonuses and another $800 million in housing and child care aid and COVID-19 paid leave for illnesses and exposure.

What to know about COVID as hospitalizations go up and some places bring back masks

Kaiser and the unions formed a labor-management partnership about 25 years ago after contentious bargaining and strife in the 1980s and 1990s, with the goal of smoother negotiations. That partnership worked well for years, Regan said, but frontline workers say the partnership has deteriorated over the past five years.

The union proposed managers and frontline workers annual bonuses be evaluated on similar criteria. Over the past year, managers received bonuses while frontline workers did not, union officials said.

On Labor Day, nearly two dozen union members were arrested and released after a march and protest that ended at Kaiser Permanente hospital in Hollywood, California. The union members were calling attention to what they describe as unsafe staffing levels.

