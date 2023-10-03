Kaiser Permanente workers prepared to go on strike
If you have a doctor's appointment with Kaiser Permanente this week, it may be impacted.
If you have a doctor's appointment with Kaiser Permanente this week, it may be impacted.
"Loki" executive producer Kevin Wright tells Yahoo Entertainment "this is maybe the only show or movie in the history of Marvel that had zero additional photography."
Check out our full PPR rankings for fantasy Week 5!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Meta's Oversight Board said it planned to announce a case involving a user appeal related to an “altered” video of President Joe Biden.
Fatone assumed Timberlake would rejoin NSync right after 'Justified' ("It was more of, 'Hey, I'm going to do some music, and then we'll get back together'"), but he has never resented his bandmate's solo success.
A woman was reportedly in critical condition after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run, which flung her into the path of the driverless car.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
We attended Rennsport Reunion 7 over the past weekend, and it was better than we ever imagined.
Lottery fever is once again in the air. Despite low odds, experts explain how winning is a "powerful fantasy."
Google today is announcing a series of significant changes to how it handles email from bulk senders in an effort to cut down on spam and other unwanted emails. The company says that starting next year, bulk senders will need to authenticate their emails, offer an easy way to unsubscribe, and stay under a reported spam threshold. The changes will impact any bulk sender, which Google defines as those who send more than 5,000 messages to Gmail addresses in one day.
On the first day of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, in a dark mahogany-walled court room at the Southern District of New York, federal district Judge Lewis Kaplan asked the U.S. government if it had ever offered any plea offers to the defendant. The jury selection process began Tuesday, and the room was quiet and sober, except for conversations involving the judge, both parties and the prospective jurors. The seven charges being presented against Bankman-Fried are serious, but Judge Kaplan presided with a more playful, friendly and positive air.
Follow-on financing has become harder to raise, which leaves startups striving for a Series A in a real bind. Pre-downturn, startups with strong growth could be more confident about finding additional funds.
Brown leather is considered an all-year neutral and these brown leather bags from Coach Outlet are hundreds of dollars off for a limited time!
Also for the taking: CeraVe, Crocs, Bissell and Crest — starting at a fall-tastic $13.
Our first drive of the 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 43 where to tell you all about what the four-cylinder-powered SL is like to live with.
The Arc browser is 'finally' launching its AI-powered features under the 'Arc Max' moniker. The Browser Company is using a combination of OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and Anthropic's models to build lightweight but useful features. Arc Max can rename pinned tabs based on the page title and make them short and easy to read.
From her pink-tastic choices to those "tasteful" Santa outfits, "Mean Girls" costumer Mary Jane Fort explains what inspired her Y2K looks.
Fender just released the new Tone Master Pro modeling amp. This machine allows access to over 100 amp models and effects, in addition to thousands of impulse responses that capture cabinet and microphone combinations.
Greylock Partners unveiled two new endeavors Tuesday: A $1 billion early-stage fund — its 17th — and Greylock Edge, a program to support founders developing ideas into companies with early revenue and product market fit. In keeping with the venture capital firm’s thesis, Greylock 17 will target pre-seed, seed and Series A founders in the areas of enterprise and consumer software, Greylock partner Saam Motamedi told TechCrunch.