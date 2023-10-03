Kaiser Permanente workers prepared to go on strike

TechCrunch

Google today is announcing a series of significant changes to how it handles email from bulk senders in an effort to cut down on spam and other unwanted emails. The company says that starting next year, bulk senders will need to authenticate their emails, offer an easy way to unsubscribe, and stay under a reported spam threshold. The changes will impact any bulk sender, which Google defines as those who send more than 5,000 messages to Gmail addresses in one day.