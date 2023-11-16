Kaitlin Armstrong found guilty in 2022 shooting death of cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson

A Texas jury has found Kaitlin Armstrong guilty of murder in the 2022 shooting death of 25-year-old cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson. She faces up to 99 years in prison during sentencing. The jury deliberated for about 2 hours and 15 minutes before reaching the verdict.

The case has garnered international attention and involves what police say was a possible love triangle, a fake passport, a 43-day international hunt and Armstrong's recent attempted escape from custody.

Armstrong, 35, did not testify during the nine-day trial. Prosecution witnesses said she was jealous of Wilson for dating her boyfriend for a few weeks when they had broken up briefly in October 2021, and that she talked about wanting to kill her.

A friend found Wilson, 25, with multiple gunshot wounds in the bathroom of the friend's home in Austin on the night of May 11, 2022, police said. Wilson, a rising star in the competitive world of gravel and mountain cycling, was in town from San Francisco to prepare for a race near Stephenville, according to police. She was staying at the friend's home.

Police said during the trial that they found Armstrong's DNA on the handlebars and bicycle seat of Wilson's bicycle after she was killed. There was no forced entry to the apartment, investigators said.

Video surveillance cameras from neighbors showed a black SUV resembling Armstrong's Jeep driving around before Wilson was killed. Witnesses testified that the GPS in Armstrong's Jeep showed the vehicle was parked near the garage apartment where Wilson was staying about a half-hour before she was shot. The GPS in the Jeep also showed the vehicle left the area about two minutes after the shooting, witnesses said.

Defense lawyers never said where Armstrong was when Wilson was killed but they said the videos did not show who was driving the dark-colored SUV. They also have suggested that Armstrong never touched Wilson's bike, which was found lying in grass a few yards from where Wilson was staying. Armstrong's DNA could have gotten there, a defense witness said, after Wilson wore a motorcycle helmet that Armstrong had worn.

Witnesses testified that Armstrong knew Wilson was visiting Austin from San Francisco at the time because she repeatedly viewed an app called Strava that showed where Armstrong was taking bike rides.

Earlier in the day before her death, Wilson had gone swimming with Armstrong's professional cyclist boyfriend, Colin Strickland, police said. Strickland later told the Austin American-Statesman, part of the USA TODAY Network, that he and Wilson had a platonic and professional relationship after he got back together with Armstrong.

Police arrested Armstrong on May 12, the day after the killing, after finding out she had an outstanding Class B misdemeanor warrant for an unrelated matter. They brought her in for questioning but released her, and Armstrong soon fled to Costa Rica using a fake passport.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Department and the Diplomatic Security Service, working with authorities in Costa Rica, located and arrested Armstrong at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas on June 29, 2022.

