Kaitlin Armstrong trial closing arguments begin on Moriah Wilson murder: Live

Closing arguments are set to begin in the trial of Kaitlin Armstrong, who is charged with the 11 May 2022 murder of star cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

The two women were reportedly involved in a love triangle with Ms Armstrong’s then on-and-off boyfriend and Wilson’s fellow cyclist Colin Strickland.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Ms Armstrong fled to Costa Rica and was only captured five weeks later.

The state rested its case on Wednesday morning after introducing testimony from Mr Strickland, friends of Ms Armstrong, and law enforcement personnel.

The defence called experts who sought to discredit the state’s DNA and ballistics evidence before resting their case later in the day. Mr Strickland was briefly called back to the stand by the defence.

Then, Ms Armstrong was advised of her right to testify in her own trial, which she declined, leading to the defence resting its case.

According to NewsNation Correspondent Alex Caprariello, Ms Armstrong seemed confused, and even scared during that exchange, a stark contrast from her stoic demeanour in the two and a half weeks of trial.

10:00 , Andrea Blanco

Nicole Mertz, a close friend of Ms Armstrong, was called to the stand on Wednesday (8 November).

Ms Mertz said that her friend and Mr Strickland often broke up and got back together and that he referred to Ms Armstrong as “his lady friend.” Ms Mertz went on to recount that Ms Armstrong once said that if Mr Strickland dated another woman, she “would kill her.]”

“My first thought was that Kaitlin might have had something to do with it,” Ms Mertz said about the moment she found out about Wilson’s killing.

Jacqueline Chasteen, a friend of Mr Strickland who eventually also befriended Ms Armstrong, said that during a gathering in Bentonville, Ms Armstrong confided in her that Mr Strickland had “cheated” on her with Wilson.

“She had described how Colin had cheated but while she was describing that, she had said in so many words that she wanted to kill her,” she said, per NewsNation. “That she had thought about it. But how she said it at the time I didn’t take it seriously...she said something to the effect that she had bought a gun... I do know the words kill and the words gun were used.”

08:30 , Andrea Blanco

Details about Kaitlin Armstrong’s escape revealed

07:00 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong were told about Wilson’s murder by Austin Police detectives on 12 May 2022, just a day after the murder. Bodycam footage shown to the court reportedly showed that the two seemed shocked after learning the tragic news.

Mr Strickland later joined investigators at the police station, where he gave a statement for nearly six hours. The following day, authorities served a search warrant and seized weapons from his home.

Crime scene specialist Mirezha Guevara testified on November 3 that while she was taking pictures of the firearms evidence and Ms Armstrong’s black Jeep, she also noticed Ms Armstrong’s passport and foreign currency inside the home.

An attorney representing both Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong was present while the warrant was served, but investigators did not ask to interview Ms Armstrong.

However, they did ask Mr Strickland about her black Jeep, the same model of car seen on surveillance footage near the home where Wilson was found. The car had also been spotted near the swimming pool bar that Mr Strickland and Wilson had been at just hours before she was killed.

Mr Strickland suggested during his testimony that investigators knew it belonged to Ms Armstrong.

Mr Strickland said that after he was interviewed and the warrant was served, he and Ms Armstrong were exhausted. He asked her to write a timeline of her activities on the day and reportedly said she went to yoga and visited a “healer” but made no mention of seeing Wilson.

He then went to his business’ headquarters in Lockhart and did not see Ms Armstrong again.

On 14 May, Ms Armstrong took a flight from Austin to Houston. She was found in Costa Rica 43 days later.

05:30 , Andrea Blanco

Kaitlin Armstrong faces up to 99 years in prison if she’s convicted of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson after they were allegedly involved in a love triangle.

The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier and Andrea Blanco explain the most crucial moments so far in her high-profile trial:

Defence says DNA found on Wilson’s bike may have transfered

04:00 , Andrea Blanco

There was DNA from a third, male, individual, on the handlebar of Wilson’s bike but DNA analysts were unable to build a profile with it.

A third DNA profile was also found on the seat.

Forensic DNA consultant Matthew Quartaro testified on Wednesday that he can only say with certainty that the unknown DNA does not belong to Wilson, Ms Armstrong, Mr Strickland or Caitlin Cash.

He also admitted that it is impossible to know whether Ms Armstrong’s DNA was found on the bike because she touched it, or because it transferred.

The defence has tried to argue before that Ms Armstrong’s DNA may have ended up in the bike because Wilson rode Mr Strickland’s bike that night.

02:30 , Andrea Blanco

What has the state argued so far?

01:00 , Andrea Blanco

The state honed in on evidence connecting Ms Armstrong to the crime, including DNA found on Wilson’s bike, as well as cell phone data and the infotainment system of Ms Armstrong’s Jeep placing her near the scene.

Prosecutors argued that in the days leading up to the murder, Ms Armstrong had tracked Wilson’s movements on her Strava account.

Data pulled from Ms Armstrong’s phone showed that she viewed Wilson’s Strava profile once on 9 May 2022, two days before the murder, and four times the following day. Vehicle satellite records, phone-tracking data and surveillance video from a nearby home showed Ms Armstrong’s Jeep driving around the apartment and parking in an alley shortly before Wilson was killed.

According to key testimony from Nicole Mertz, a close friend of Ms Armstrong, the defendant had voiced death threats against Wilson. Ms Mertz recounted that Ms Armstrong once said that if Mr Strickland dated another woman, she “would kill [her.]”

“My first thought was that Kaitlin might have had something to do with it,” Ms Mertz said about the moment she found out about Wilson’s killing.

Jacqueline Chasteen, a friend of Mr Strickland who eventually also befriended Ms Armstrong, also testified that during a gathering in Bentonville in early 2022, Ms Armstrong confided in her that Mr Strickland had “cheated” on her with Wilson.

“She had described how Colin had cheated but while she was describing that, she had said in so many words that she wanted to kill her,” she said, per NewsNation. “That she had thought about it. But how she said it at the time I didn’t take it seriously...she said something to the effect that she had bought a gun... I do know the words kill and the words gun were used.”

Colin Strickland leaves court with police escort

00:17 , Mike Bedigan

Colin Strickland was seen leaving the courthouse after testifying on Wednesday, flanked by at least four law enforcement officers.

Mr Strickland – who was the defence’s last witness before resting its case – has previously had several negative run-ins with reporter inside and outside of the court.

WATCH: Colin Strickland leaving the courthouse after testifying on Wednesday. Strickland was the defense's final witness before resting its case.

Closing arguments to begin tomorrow

Wednesday 15 November 2023 23:48 , Mike Bedigan

Proceedings in the murder trial of Kaitlin Armstrong have adjourned for the day.

Jurors were told that closing arguments will begin tomorrow, when they return at 9am local time.

They will then begin their deliberations in the case.

Forensic expert casts doubt on defence DNA claims

Wednesday 15 November 2023 23:42 , Mike Bedigan

Referring back to evidence given by the defence, which discussed how Ms Armstrong’s DNA had ended up on a bike ridden by Wilson, Dr Kalafut said he “wouldn’t have a very high expectation at all” for finding the DNA once Wilson and Mr Strickland had been swimming.

Prosecutors counted out how many steps of transfer DNA that would entail – at least four.

Dr Kalafut said had only heard of two studies where transfer DNA has successfully been passed down four times and survived.

He added that it is his opinion that it is more likely that Ms Armstrong placed her DNA on the bicycle, not that Wilson transferred her DNA by accident.

Defence rests its case, new witness called by prosectors

Wednesday 15 November 2023 23:13 , Andrea Blanco

Forensic scientist Tim Kalafut has been called to the stand.

Kaitlin Armstrong will not testify

Wednesday 15 November 2023 23:12 , Andrea Blanco

After Mr Strickland was dismissed, Ms Arsmtrong and her attorneys approached the judge.

She was asked if she understood her right to testify if she wished to do so.

According to NewsNation Correspondent Alex Caprariello, Ms Arsmtrong seemed confused, and even scared during that exchange, a stark contrast from her stoic demeanour in the two and a half weeks of trial so far.

Colin Strickland returns to court

Wednesday 15 November 2023 23:04 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Strickland tells the court that he does not remember buying a second gun lock.

He is confronted by the defence about the fake alibi he provided to Ms Arsmtrong on the night of the murder.

Mr Strickland admits he lied to his then-girlfriend and instead spent time with Wilson.

Expert testifying for the defence under cross-examination

Wednesday 15 November 2023 21:47 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Tobins tells the court that he is being paid $5,000 to testify for the defence and that he has not reviewed the evidence in Moriah Wilson’s murder investigation.

He is confronted by the state about research he did in the past which reportedly served as the baseline for Association of Firearm and Tool Mark Examiners’ (AFTE) practice.

Colin Strickland is in the courtroom

Wednesday 15 November 2023 21:03 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Tobin’s testimony resumes.

Over the lunch recess, Colin Strickland arrived at the court and is now inside the witness room.

Mr Strickland was dismissed as a witness last week, but was told he could be called to the stand again.

Court take recess

Wednesday 15 November 2023 20:15 , Andrea Blanco

The proceedings will resume after lunch.

Wednesday 15 November 2023 19:57 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Tobin is now going through studies debunking theories about ballistics analysis.

Wilson’s family is not in the courtroom, according to Mr Caprariello.

Jury has no reaction to testimony discrediting prosecution’s ballistics testimony

Wednesday 15 November 2023 19:08 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Tobin notes that firearm examination is not a science and is very subjective.

Mr Caprariello, who is in the courtroom, says that Mr Tobin’s testimony does not appear to have an impact on the jury.

Defence argues validity of AFTE-based testimony presented by prosecutors

Wednesday 15 November 2023 19:02 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Tobin is criticising the Association of Firearm and Tool Mark Examiners’ (AFTE) standards regarding ballistics examination.

He said there is not enough peer review and that terms used, such as “sufficient agreement,” are “flawed, worthless statements and claims.”

Expert explains ballistics terms to the court

Wednesday 15 November 2023 18:50 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Tobin is explaining details about gun manufacturing.

He says that while manufacturers intend to make weapons as identical as possible, there are always defects or impressions.

Wednesday 15 November 2023 18:25 , Andrea Blanco

Firearm expert William Tobin is testifying on a Zoom appearance.

Mr Tobin has previously analysed bullet and lead testing that has led to exculpatory evidence.

State redirects

Wednesday 15 November 2023 17:24 , Andrea Blanco

The state is now trying to question Mr Quartaro on the possibility and probability of Ms Armstrong’s DNA being unknowingly transferred through a second party.

Mr Quartaro says it is more likely to shed DNA when someone is nervous and sweating, but can’t say how Ms Armstrong’s DNA got there.

The defence redirects and asks Mr Quartaro whether it is possible Ms Armstrong’s sweat DNA from the motorcycle helmet could have transferred to Wilson’s bike. He says it is.

Defence argues that DNA may have transferred to bike

Wednesday 15 November 2023 17:05 , Andrea Blanco

There was also DNA from a third, male, individual, on the bike’s handlebar but DNA analysts were unable to build a profile with it.

A third DNA profile was also found on the seat.

Mr Quartaro says he can only say with certainty that the unknown DNA does not belong to Wilson, Ms Armstrong, Mr Strickland or Caitlin Cash.

He also admits that it is impossible to know whether Ms Armstrong’s DNA was found on the bike because she touched it, or because it transferred.

The defence has tried to argue before that Ms Armstrong’s DNA may have ended up in the bike because Wilson rode Mr Strickland’s bike that night.

Forensic DNA consultant Matthew Quartaro takes the stand

Wednesday 15 November 2023 16:56 , Andrea Blanco

The defence is honing in on the presence of another DNA profile on the weapon believed to have been used in Wilson’s murder.

Mr Quartaro agrees with the defence that DNA samples and testing can’t conclude how the DNA got to the item that was swabbed. The expert also notes that only one swab was used for different areas of the weapon and it is impossible to tell where exactly in the weapon was Ms Armstrong’s DNA.

Ms Armstrong ‘stone cold’ throughout trial

Wednesday 15 November 2023 16:43 , Andrea Blanco

When asked by prosecutors if Ms Armstrong seems tense, Officer Niels says that she looks as calm and collected as she did on 12 May 2022.

Mr Caprariello describes Ms Armstrong’s demeanour during the two and a half weeks of trial as “emotionless” and “stone cold.”

APD officer takes the stand

Wednesday 15 November 2023 16:27 , Andrea Blanco

APD Officer Niels has now taken the stand. He arrested Ms Armstrong on a “theft of service” warrant a day after the murder.

Ms Armstrong was released after the arrest after the detective who questioned her claimed there was an error with her date of birth - said detective admitted last week that there was never an error and it remains unclear why she let Ms Armstrong free.

When the defence suggests that Ms Armstrong was handcuffed and arrested by two officers to instil fear in her, Officer Niels said she seemed calmed that day.

Pinneapple juice is a ‘weak acid,’ will not erase someone’s fingerprints, witness says

Wednesday 15 November 2023 16:09 , Andrea Blanco

The state has brought up Ms Armstrong’s searches while on the run in Costa Rica on whether pineapple juice could erase fingerprints.

Ms LaGrone said fingerprints can only be altered through deep scarring.

“You would have to hold on to a pineapple for an exceedingly long time for it to wear away your fingerprints,” Ms LaGrone says, according to NewsNation Correspondent Alex Caprariello.

Kaitlin Armstrong’s print not found at the scene

Wednesday 15 November 2023 16:06 , Andrea Blanco

Ms LaGrone says that most of the prints lifted from the door’s exterior and interior were inconclusive, meaning they could not be compared to Ms Armstrong’s. Other prints were excluded from the defendant.

When asked if she was asked to compare the collected prints with Wilson’s or Ms Cash’s, Ms LaGrone said she is not sure who they are.

Fingerprint expert first witness for the defence

Wednesday 15 November 2023 15:47 , Andrea Blanco

Erin LaGrone, a senior fingerprint examiner with the Austin Forensic Science Department, is the first witness called by the defence.

Ms LaGrone says that she did not collect fingerprints in the case.

She analysed 22 lift cards taken from Caitlin Cash’s front door, as well as nine others taken from Wilson’s bike.

Ms LaGrone was given Kaitlin Armstorng’s fingerprint to match those found at the scene.

She tells the court she realised there was an error when she was handed the prints because the label in the envelope didn’t match the number of prints contained. The suggestion is that the accurate label had been switched.

State rests its case

Wednesday 15 November 2023 15:23 , Andrea Blanco

Prosecutors have rested their case and the court will now hear from defence attorneys.

The defence’s witness list is relatively short and closing arguments could begin this afternoon.

Moriah Wilson’s final screams captured on video

Wednesday 15 November 2023 12:00 , Andrea Blanco

The murder trial began on 1 November with Texas prosecutors telling jurors they would hear Wilson’s final screams and the shots that killed her.

“The last thing Mo did on this earth was scream in terror,” Travis County prosecutor Rickey Jones told jurors in opening statements.

He said nearby surveillance equipment captured the screams.

“Those screams are followed by ‘Pop! Pop!’” Mr Jones said, smacking his hands together for emphasis. “You won’t hear any more screams after that.”

Seconds after those shots, Mr Jones said, “Kaitlin Armstrong stood over Mo Wilson and put a third shot right into Mo Wilson’s heart.”

Wednesday 15 November 2023 11:00 , Andrea Blanco

Kaitlin Armstrong faces up to 99 years in prison if she’s convicted of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson after they were allegedly involved in a love triangle.

The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier and Andrea Blanco explain the most crucial moments so far in her high-profile trial:

Missed signs of Armstrong’s plans to flee

Wednesday 15 November 2023 09:00 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong were told about Wilson’s murder by Austin Police detectives on 12 May 2022, just a day after the murder. Bodycam footage shown to the court reportedly showed that the two seemed shocked after learning the tragic news.

Mr Strickland later joined investigators at the police station, where he gave a statement for nearly six hours. The following day, authorities served a search warrant and seized weapons from his home.

Crime scene specialist Mirezha Guevara testified on November 3 that while she was taking pictures of the firearms evidence and Ms Armstrong’s black Jeep, she also noticed Ms Armstrong’s passport and foreign currency inside the home.

An attorney representing both Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong was present while the warrant was served, but investigators did not ask to interview Ms Armstrong.

However, they did ask Mr Strickland about her black Jeep, the same model of car seen on surveillance footage near the home where Wilson was found. The car had also been spotted near the swimming pool bar that Mr Strickland and Wilson had been at just hours before she was killed.

Mr Strickland suggested during his testimony that investigators knew it belonged to Ms Armstrong.

Mr Strickland said that after he was interviewed and the warrant was served, he and Ms Armstrong were exhausted. He asked her to write a timeline of her activities on the day and reportedly said she went to yoga and visited a “healer” but made no mention of seeing Wilson.

He then went to his business’ headquarters in Lockhart and did not see Ms Armstrong again.

On 14 May, Ms Armstrong took a flight from Austin to Houston. She was found in Costa Rica 43 days later.

Wednesday 15 November 2023 22:19 , Andrea Blanco

Wednesday 15 November 2023 07:00 , Andrea Blanco

Colin Strickland says ‘he doesn’t know Armstrong very well’

Wednesday 15 November 2023 05:00 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Strickland’s initial remarks to the court about he and Ms Armstrong loving each other but not being compatible long-term took a turn on Monday after he seemingly tried to distance himself from the disgraced yoga teacher.

“You know Kaitlin Armstrong very well, don’t you?” Ms Armstrong’s attorneys asked during cross-examination on Monday (6 November).

“No, I do not,” Mr Strickland answered, prompting an audible gasp in the court, according to NewsNation reporter Alex Caprariello, who was in the room.

Defence says Armstrong fled the country after shooting ‘because she likes to travel’

Wednesday 15 November 2023 03:00 , Andrea Blanco

The murder case drew international headlines when Ms Armstrong fled the country after her initial meeting with police just days after the fatal shooting, leading to a 43-day search.

In a short opening statement at trial, defence attorney Geoffrey Puryear suggested Ms Armstrong’s sudden flight out of the country was not an attempt to escape justice.

“She would have no reason to know about any (arrest) warrant, You will hear Kaitlin is passionate about travelling and passionate about yoga,” Mr Puryear said.

He also said that Ms Armstrong was caught in a “web of circumstantial evidence” and that no video evidence or witnesses can put Ms Armstrong at the scene of the shooting.

Investigators said she sold her vehicle for $12,000 and fled the country using her sister’s name, email, credit card and passport.

Federal authorities tracked Ms Armstrong to Costa Rica, where prosecutors said she spent $6,425 for surgery to change her appearance and used several aliases while attempting to establish herself as a yoga instructor.

She also had cut and darkened her hair, and had a bandage on her nose and discoloration under her eyes when arrested at a beachside hostel. She told police when she was arrested that she was injured in a surfing accident.

Items found in Ms Arsmtrong’s hiding place in Costa Rica:

Wednesday 15 November 2023 01:00 , Andrea Blanco

-A receipt for a $6,350 rhinoplasty procedure under the name of “Allison Paige”

-A boarding pass for a flight booked for “Christie Armstrong” from Newark to San Jose. Prosecutors have previously said it appears Ms Armstrong used her sister’s passport.

-Christine Elizabeth Armstrong’s passport

-US dollars, foreign currency and medication

-Credit cards, sim cards and phones

Court adjourned for the day

Tuesday 14 November 2023 23:58 , Mike Bedigan

Ms Mazak has been dismissed as a witness and court has adjourned for the day.

Here is a recap of the key revelations from the trial so far.

