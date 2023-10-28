Kaitlin Armstrong trial in death of Moriah Wilson set to begin. What you need to know.

Kaitlin Armstrong makes a pre-trial appearance at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center in April. The trial for Armstrong, who has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Anna "Mo" Wilson, begins Monday with jury selection.

The trial of Kaitlin Armstrong, who is charged with murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old champion bicyclist Anna "Mo" Wilson in Austin in 2022, is scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection. Armstrong, 35, faces up to 99 years in jail if convicted.

The case has garnered international attention and involves what police say is a possible love triangle, a fake passport, a 43-day international hunt and Armstrong's recent attempted escape from custody.

Here is what you need to know about the murder case as it goes to trial.

How was Anna Wilson killed?

A friend found Wilson, 25, with multiple gunshot wounds in the bathroom of the friend's home on Maple Avenue in East Austin on the night of May 11, 2022, police said. Wilson, a rising star in the competitive world of gravel and mountain cycling, was in town from San Francisco to prepare for a race near Stephenville, according to police. She was staying at the friend's home.

Anna "Mo" Wilson, a rising star in the world of gravel and mountain bike cycling, was shot and killed in East Austin on May 11, 2022. She was visiting Austin to prepare for a race.

The friend called 911 but Wilson died at the scene after paramedics arrived. Earlier in the day, Wilson had gone swimming at Deep Eddy Pool with Armstrong's professional cyclist boyfriend, Colin Strickland, police said. They said Wilson had a short romantic relationship with Strickland in October after Strickland had briefly broken up with Armstrong.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Strickland later told the American-Statesman that he and Wilson had a platonic and professional relationship after he got back together with Armstrong.

How did Kaitlin Armstrong become a suspect?

A surveillance video showed a dark-colored SUV with a bicycle rack on the back and a luggage rack on the top arriving at the house where Wilson was staying shortly after she returned from swimming with Strickland, according to an arrest affidavit. Police said Armstrong's 2012 Jeep Cherokee resembled the SUV in the video.

Police also searched the home where Armstrong lived with Strickland and found a 9 mm handgun that Strickland said he had bought for Armstrong, according to the affidavit. It said police compared shell cases fired from that gun to those found where Wilson died and said the potential that the same firearm was used was "significant."

An anonymous tipster also called police to say that Armstrong found out in January about Strickland's fling with Wilson in October, the affidavit said. It said the tipster told police that Armstrong was angry and said she would kill Wilson.

Strickland also told police in an interview that Armstrong had blocked Wilson's number on his phone, so he changed Wilson's name in his phone, the affidavit said.

Strickland is not accused of any wrongdoing in the case.

Officials say Kaitlin Armstrong left the country using a fake passport and used different names in Costa Rica.

What happened when police interviewed Armstrong?

Police arrested Armstrong on May 12, the day after the killing, after finding out she had an outstanding Class B misdemeanor warrant in connection with not paying for a Botox treatment in 2018. At the time there was no murder charge against her. She was brought in for questioning but later was released because her birth date on the warrant did not match the birthdate police had for her in the department system, authorities said. During the interview, police asked her if she knew why a video of a dark-colored SUV that looked like her 2012 Jeep Cherokee was seen in the area where Wilson died, but Armstrong offered no explanation, an affidavit said. It also said Armstrong told police she did not know that Strickland had seen Wilson recently. "I didn't have any idea that he saw or went out with this girl … as of recently," said Armstrong, according to the affidavit.

How did Armstrong arrive in Costa Rica?

Armstrong sold her Jeep for $12,200 on May 13, 2022, and apparently used the money to pay for her escape, police have said. The next day she flew out of Austin to Houston and then to New York's LaGuardia Airport, authorities said. She was charged with murder on May 17. On May 18, she took a flight out of Newark, N.J., to Costa Rica using a fake passport, officials said. Police have not said if Armstrong told them why she went to Costa Rica.

How was Armstrong arrested in Costa Rica?

The U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security and the Diplomatic Security Service, working with authorities in Costa Rica, located and arrested Armstrong at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas on June 29, 2022. She was going by several names and staying and teaching yoga at Don Jon’s Surf and Yoga Lodge, according to a Statesman reporter who interviewed residents. Officials have not said how they learned Armstrong was in Costa Rica.

Did Armstrong change her appearance while on the run?

Police say Armstrong altered her appearance while evading authorities by changing her hairstyle and hair color.

She told authorities after her arrest that she was wearing a bandage on her nose because of a surfing accident. Officials said they found a receipt in her hostel lockbox for plastic surgery for someone with a different name. They believed but had not yet concluded at the time that she got a nose job.

What does Armstrong's attorney say about the case?

A judge placed a gag order on attorneys in August 2022 forbidding them from commenting on the case to the media. Armstrong's lawyer, Rick Cofer, filed a motion that month seeking a hearing to suppress evidence in the case. It said the arrest affidavit was "rife with false statements, material omissions, reckless exaggerations and gross mischaracterizations made with a reckless disregard for the truth."

The motion said the affidavit was illegal because when police first questioned Armstrong, they did not read her rights to her. The motion also said the surveillance video showed a dark SUV arriving at the crime scene but never showed the license plate number of the vehicle or an occupant inside the vehicle.

It also said the affidavit falsely stated Strickland's words to "fabricate a theory of jealousy as a presumed motive for the murder." The affidavit did not include multiple statements by Strickland in which he "adamantly insisted" that Armstrong could not have killed Wilson, the motion said. Strickland also told police he has never seen any signs of Armstrong being unstable, the motion said.

"She's an incredibly kind, caring, sweet person who has helped me take care of my aging mother, she helped her secure like $20,000 in unemployment — by just going — being on the phone for five days," he told police, according to the motion. Armstrong's lawyer also said in the motion that the affidavit relied heavily on statements about her from the anonymous 911 caller "who was unreliable and not credible." Police also "exaggerated and overstated" the importance of a test they did on the gun they found at Armstrong's house, according to the defense motion.

Court records do not show if the motion was denied but they do say that the state opposed the motion.

How do police say Armstrong tried to escape this month?

Armstrong ran away from corrections officers on Oct. 11 after being taken to a medical appointment in South Austin, authorities said. They captured her about a mile away but not before she injured the arms and knees of two deputies trying to grab her, according to an affidavit. It said she appeared to have planned her escape by complaining of an injury to get an outside medical appointment and making a medical request to restrict the use of her leg restraints. Officers also found a broken metal pin in her cell that could have been used to remove handcuffs, the document said.

Armstrong now faces a charge of escape causing bodily injury, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in jail.

What kind of attention has the case attracted?

The slaying of Wilson and Armstrong's subsequent arrest has garnered national and international attention, with articles about it in newspapers in Canada and England, according to a motion filed by Armstrong's lawyer to prohibit prejudicial comment to the media. The case has had 7.4 million views on Tik-Tok videos by "self-appointed 'true crime' sleuths," the motion said. "The misogynistic and fictitious theme of most relevant articles is that Ms. Armstrong is a 'possessive' woman who 'gunned down' her 'romantic rival' in a 'fit of jealousy," according to the motion. The motion blamed law enforcement for contributing to a "carnival-like media storm" about Armstrong.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Kaitlin Armstrong murder trial in death of Moriah Wilson set to begin