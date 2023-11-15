Kaitlin Armstrong trial live: State rests case over star cyclist Moriah Wilson’s murder

Prosecutors in the trial of yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong over the murder of pro rising cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson have rested their case.

Ms Armstrong is accused of the 11 May 2022 murder of Wilson, who prosecutors have described as her “love rival.”

The two women were reportedly involved in a love triangle with Ms Armstrong’s then on-and-off boyfriend and Wilson’s fellow cyclist Colin Strickland. In the aftermath of the shooting, Ms Armstrong fled to Costa Rica and was only captured five weeks later.

The state rested its case on Wednesday morning after introducing testimony from Mr Strickland, Ms Cash, friends of Ms Armstrong and law enforcement personnel, including a US Marshal agent who aided in Ms Armstrong’s arrest oversees.

Medical examiner Bernadette Derussy, the doctor who performed Wilson’s autopsy, testified on Tuesday about her role in the investigation and the injuries that Wilson sustained. Wilson first suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of the face, with the bullet exiting on the left side of her jaw.

The second gunshot was to the right side of the head and exited beneath the chin.

A third bullet was fired at Wilson’s chest and exited through the back.

Key points

The key players in the deadly ‘love triangle’ at the centre of trial

Former friend of Kaitlin Armstrong recalls death threats against Wilson

Kaitlin Armstrong confronted Moriah Wilson on the phone, ex-boyfriend Colin Strickland says

Armstrong’s ex clashes with media at court

‘The last thing Mo did on this earth was scream in terror’

Ms Armstrong ‘stone cold’ throughout trial

16:43 , Andrea Blanco

When asked by prosecutors if Ms Armstrong seems tense, Officer Niels says that she looks as calm and collected as she did on 12 May 2022.

Mr Caprariello describes Ms Armstrong’s demeanour during the two and a half weeks of trial as “emotionless” and “stone cold.”

APD officer takes the stand

16:27 , Andrea Blanco

APD Officer Niels has now taken the stand. He arrested Ms Armstrong on a “theft of service” warrant a day after the murder.

Ms Armstrong was released after the arrest after the detective who questioned her claimed there was an error with her date of birth - said detective admitted last week that there was never an error and it remains unclear why she let Ms Armstrong free.

When the defence suggests that Ms Armstrong was handcuffed and arrested by two officers to instil fear in her, Officer Niels said she seemed calmed that day.

Pinneapple juice is a ‘weak acid,’ will not erase someone’s fingerprints, witness says

16:09 , Andrea Blanco

The state has brought up Ms Armstrong’s searches while on the run in Costa Rica on whether pineapple juice could erase fingerprints.

Ms LaGrone said fingerprints can only be altered through deep scarring.

“You would have to hold on to a pineapple for an exceedingly long time for it to wear away your fingerprints,” Ms LaGrone says, according to NewsNation Correspondent Alex Caprariello.

Kaitlin Armstrong’s print not found at the scene

16:06 , Andrea Blanco

Ms LaGrone says that most of the prints lifted from the door’s exterior and interior were inconclusive, meaning they could not be compared to Ms Armstrong’s. Other prints were excluded from the defendant.

When asked if she was asked to compare the collected prints with Wilson’s or Ms Cash’s, Ms LaGrone said she is not sure who they are.

Fingerprint expert first witness for the defence

15:47 , Andrea Blanco

Erin LaGrone, a senior fingerprint examiner with the Austin Forensic Science Department, is the first witness called by the defence.

Ms LaGrone says that she did not collect fingerprints in the case.

She analysed 22 lift cards taken from Caitlin Cash’s front door, as well as nine others taken from Wilson’s bike.

Ms LaGrone was given Kaitlin Armstorng’s fingerprint to match those found at the scene.

She tells the court she realised there was an error when she was handed the prints because the label in the envelope didn’t match the number of prints contained. The suggestion is that the accurate label had been switched.

State rests its case

15:23 , Andrea Blanco

Prosecutors have rested their case and the court will now hear from defence attorneys.

The defence’s witness list is relatively short and closing arguments could begin this afternoon.

Kaitlin Armstrong said ‘in so many words’ that she wanted to ‘kill Wilson’

13:00 , Andrea Blanco

Nicole Mertz, a close friend of Ms Armstrong, was called to the stand on Wednesday (8 November).

Ms Mertz said that her friend and Mr Strickland often broke up and got back together and that he referred to Ms Armstrong as “his lady friend.” Ms Mertz went on to recount that Ms Armstrong once said that if Mr Strickland dated another woman, she “would kill her.]”

“My first thought was that Kaitlin might have had something to do with it,” Ms Mertz said about the moment she found out about Wilson’s killing.

Jacqueline Chasteen, a friend of Mr Strickland who eventually also befriended Ms Armstrong, said that during a gathering in Bentonville, Ms Armstrong confided in her that Mr Strickland had “cheated” on her with Wilson.

“She had described how Colin had cheated but while she was describing that, she had said in so many words that she wanted to kill her,” she said, per NewsNation. “That she had thought about it. But how she said it at the time I didn’t take it seriously...she said something to the effect that she had bought a gun... I do know the words kill and the words gun were used.”

Moriah Wilson’s final screams captured on video

12:00 , Andrea Blanco

The murder trial began on 1 November with Texas prosecutors telling jurors they would hear Wilson’s final screams and the shots that killed her.

“The last thing Mo did on this earth was scream in terror,” Travis County prosecutor Rickey Jones told jurors in opening statements.

He said nearby surveillance equipment captured the screams.

“Those screams are followed by ‘Pop! Pop!’” Mr Jones said, smacking his hands together for emphasis. “You won’t hear any more screams after that.”

Seconds after those shots, Mr Jones said, “Kaitlin Armstrong stood over Mo Wilson and put a third shot right into Mo Wilson’s heart.”

Love rival murder, a harrowing 911 call and bike DNA: Key revelations in the Kaitlin Armstrong trial

11:00 , Andrea Blanco

Kaitlin Armstrong faces up to 99 years in prison if she’s convicted of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson after they were allegedly involved in a love triangle.

The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier and Andrea Blanco explain the most crucial moments so far in her high-profile trial:

Key revelations in the Kaitlin Armstrong love rival murder trial so far

Missed signs of Armstrong’s plans to flee

09:00 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong were told about Wilson’s murder by Austin Police detectives on 12 May 2022, just a day after the murder. Bodycam footage shown to the court reportedly showed that the two seemed shocked after learning the tragic news.

Mr Strickland later joined investigators at the police station, where he gave a statement for nearly six hours. The following day, authorities served a search warrant and seized weapons from his home.

Crime scene specialist Mirezha Guevara testified on November 3 that while she was taking pictures of the firearms evidence and Ms Armstrong’s black Jeep, she also noticed Ms Armstrong’s passport and foreign currency inside the home.

An attorney representing both Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong was present while the warrant was served, but investigators did not ask to interview Ms Armstrong.

However, they did ask Mr Strickland about her black Jeep, the same model of car seen on surveillance footage near the home where Wilson was found. The car had also been spotted near the swimming pool bar that Mr Strickland and Wilson had been at just hours before she was killed.

Mr Strickland suggested during his testimony that investigators knew it belonged to Ms Armstrong.

Mr Strickland said that after he was interviewed and the warrant was served, he and Ms Armstrong were exhausted. He asked her to write a timeline of her activities on the day and reportedly said she went to yoga and visited a “healer” but made no mention of seeing Wilson.

He then went to his business’ headquarters in Lockhart and did not see Ms Armstrong again.

On 14 May, Ms Armstrong took a flight from Austin to Houston. She was found in Costa Rica 43 days later.

WATCH: Day 7 of Kaitlin Armstrong trial in Austin

07:00 , Andrea Blanco

Colin Strickland says ‘he doesn’t know Armstrong very well’

05:00 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Strickland’s initial remarks to the court about he and Ms Armstrong loving each other but not being compatible long-term took a turn on Monday after he seemingly tried to distance himself from the disgraced yoga teacher.

“You know Kaitlin Armstrong very well, don’t you?” Ms Armstrong’s attorneys asked during cross-examination on Monday (6 November).

“No, I do not,” Mr Strickland answered, prompting an audible gasp in the court, according to NewsNation reporter Alex Caprariello, who was in the room.

Defence says Armstrong fled the country after shooting ‘because she likes to travel’

03:00 , Andrea Blanco

The murder case drew international headlines when Ms Armstrong fled the country after her initial meeting with police just days after the fatal shooting, leading to a 43-day search.

In a short opening statement at trial, defence attorney Geoffrey Puryear suggested Ms Armstrong’s sudden flight out of the country was not an attempt to escape justice.

“She would have no reason to know about any (arrest) warrant, You will hear Kaitlin is passionate about travelling and passionate about yoga,” Mr Puryear said.

He also said that Ms Armstrong was caught in a “web of circumstantial evidence” and that no video evidence or witnesses can put Ms Armstrong at the scene of the shooting.

Investigators said she sold her vehicle for $12,000 and fled the country using her sister’s name, email, credit card and passport.

Federal authorities tracked Ms Armstrong to Costa Rica, where prosecutors said she spent $6,425 for surgery to change her appearance and used several aliases while attempting to establish herself as a yoga instructor.

She also had cut and darkened her hair, and had a bandage on her nose and discoloration under her eyes when arrested at a beachside hostel. She told police when she was arrested that she was injured in a surfing accident.

Items found in Ms Arsmtrong’s hiding place in Costa Rica:

01:00 , Andrea Blanco

-A receipt for a $6,350 rhinoplasty procedure under the name of “Allison Paige”

-A boarding pass for a flight booked for “Christie Armstrong” from Newark to San Jose. Prosecutors have previously said it appears Ms Armstrong used her sister’s passport.

-Christine Elizabeth Armstrong’s passport

-US dollars, foreign currency and medication

-Credit cards, sim cards and phones

Court adjourned for the day

Tuesday 14 November 2023 23:58 , Mike Bedigan

Ms Mazak has been dismissed as a witness and court has adjourned for the day.

Here is a recap of the key revelations from the trial so far.

Key revelations in the Kaitlin Armstrong love rival murder trial so far

Criminal analyst places Ms Armstrong’s phone in her Jeep

Tuesday 14 November 2023 23:42 , Mike Bedigan

Under a redirect from prosecutors Ms Mazak confirms that, while she does not know who exactly was driving the Jeep on the night of the murder, whoever was was carrying Ms Armstrong’s cell phone with them.

She concludes that she does not believe it was Colin Strickland because he was at home using his cell phone at the time of the killing.

Criminal analyst under cross examination by the defence

Tuesday 14 November 2023 23:16 , Andrea Blanco

Under cross-examination by the defence, Ms Mazak admits that the location obtained from cellphone data is “general” and not precise.

The expert tells the court her analysis also is not conclusive as to whether Ms Armstrong was the one driving her Jeep on the night of Wilson’s murder.

When asked if anyone had tried to corroborate what Ms Armstrong was doing that night, Ms Mazak said she was not aware.

We know from information mentioned earlier in the trial and from reports following Wilson’s murder that she was confronted about surveillance video of her Jeep near the crime scene. However, she did not seem to have ever provided an alibi.

Ms Mazak also said she doesn’t know if APD checked for surveillance near the area where Ms Arsmtrong’s phone was turned off.

Timeline of Kaitlin Armstrong’s moves on night of murder

Tuesday 14 November 2023 22:16 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Strickland dropped off Wilson at around 8.30pm.

Ms Armstrong’s Jeep, which had been parked in an alley near Ms Cash’s home, pulls up and parks again.

Wilson uses her phone and sends her last message at 9.13pm.

A surveillance video from a nearby home captured gunshot sounds and a woman’s scream at 9.16pm.

At 9:43pm, the Jeep stops at a dumpster for three minutes and then heads to Mr Strickland’s home.

911 is called at 9.55pm when Ms Cash arrives home.

Kaitlin Armstrong’s movements on 11 May 2022

Tuesday 14 November 2023 21:55 , Andrea Blanco

Ms Mazak is now going over their movements on 11 May 2022.

Mr Strickland arrived at Ms Cash’s home at 5:40 to pick up Wilson.

They rode in Mr Strickland’s motorcycle to Deep Eddy.

Ms Armstrong stayed home until around 6.55pm, when she drove downtown in her Jeep.

Before leaving she calls and texts Mr Strickland but he does not reply.

Data from Ms Armstrong’s Jeep infotainment system and coordinates from her cellphone match the same route she is believed to have taken on the night of the murder. However, at 7.30pm her phone goes off-network and is not back on network until 9.55pm.

Kaitlin Armstrong tracked WIlson’s Strava profile

Tuesday 14 November 2023 21:34 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Strickland later confronted Ms Armstrong about her call to Wilson in a text.

She answered: “Sorry, I can’t talk right now.”

Data pulled from Ms Armstrong’s phone also shows that she viewed Wilson’s Strava profile once times on 9 May 2022, two days before the murder, and four times the following day.

Experts explains cell phone data from Ms Armstrong’s phone

Tuesday 14 November 2023 21:25 , Andrea Blanco

Criminal analyst Pamela Mazak takes the stand to explain Kaitlin Armstrong’s cell records.

Authorities pulled data from the calls to recreate a map of Ms Armstrong, Colin Strickland and Moriah Wilson’s moves.

According to information analysed by Ms Mazak, Ms Armstrong called Wilson on 28 October 2021.

Earlier, the court heard that was the day Ms Armstrong texted Mr Strickland: “I know you know better than to show up at Meteor with that girl.”

The call between Wilson and her alleged murderer lasted a minute and a half. Ms Armstrong later had a 23-minute phone with her sister.

Tuesday 14 November 2023 19:02 , Andrea Blanco

Under cross-examination, the defence asked Ms Perkins about the findings of her report

She said that she couldn’t say how that DNA got to the bike, just that it was there.

The defence then brings up the possibility of DNA transfer. Previously, Ms Armstrong’s attorneys have tried to argue that her DNA transferred to Wilson’s when the latter rode on Mr Strickland’s motorcycle and wore his helmet.

Witness discusses DNA linking Kaitlin Armstrong to the crime scene

Tuesday 14 November 2023 18:59 , Andrea Blanco

Ms Perkins says that through analysis she carried out, she concluded that DNA found on the handlebars of Wilson’s bicycle had her DNA, as well as Ms Armstrong’s and a third, unrelated person. Mr Strickland and Ms Cash’s DNA was not found on the bike.

Prosecutors earlier revealed that Wilson’s bike was found lying in the middle of bamboo a few yards from the crime scene.

On the bike’s seat, three DNA profiles are found, including Wilson’s and there “very strong support” of Ms Armstrong being one of the contributors.

Also “very strong support” of Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong’s being contributors of DNA found in the weapons seized from them just a day after the murder.

DNA evidence explained to jury

Tuesday 14 November 2023 18:18 , Andrea Blanco

Forensic scientist Alejandra Gil told the court she collected DNA samples from Caitlin Cash, Kaitlin Armstrong and Colin Strickland.

The people asked to provide DNA were chosen by ADP.

Samantha Perkins, a DNA supervisor with the Texas Department of Public Safety, took the stand after Ms Gil was dismissed. Ms Perkins was tasked with interpreting the data obtained from the DNA analysis run by Ms Gil.

Ms Perkins says DNA profiles are never a complete match but the results can have “very strong support.”

Sheriff’s officer recounts Kaitlin Armstrong’s failed escape

Tuesday 14 November 2023 17:54 , Andrea Blanco

Travis County Sheriff’s officer Rosalba Johnson has taken the stand to testify about Ms Armstrong’s attempt to escape from prison in October 2022.

The escape happened while Ms Armstrong was being transported to a doctor’s appointment.

She led officers on a chase through a residential neighbourhood.

Mo Wilson suffered gunshot ‘to her heart’

Tuesday 14 November 2023 16:55 , Andrea Blanco

Graphic pictures of Wilson’s deceased body were shown in court.

Dr Derussy leaves the stand to explain the trajectory of the bullets using a long stick and prosecutor Guillermo Gonzalez’s body to exemplify.

According to Mr Caprariello, the autopsy photos show one of the bullets went straight to Wilson’s heart.

Medical examiner discusses Wilson’s injuries

Tuesday 14 November 2023 16:49 , Andrea Blanco

Dr Bernadette Derussy, who performed Wilson’s autopsy, takes the stand.

Wilson had several injuries, including a gunshot wound to the right side of the face, with the bullet exiting on the left side of her jaw.

The second gunshot was to the right side of the head and exited beneath the chin.

A third bullet was fired at Wilson’s left side of her chest and exited through the back, but not completely as Wilson was lying on the bathroom floor.

Her index finger was also shot at. Dr Derussy says it might have been a defensive wound, but she is not certain.

Tuesday 14 November 2023 16:43 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Aston admitted that he didn’t ask for a second opinion or consulted textbooks, and based the findings merely on his observations after the test fires.

Testimony of ballistics expert resumes

Tuesday 14 November 2023 16:00 , Andrea Blanco

Steven Aston’s testimony resumed on Tuesday.

Mr Aston told the jury that the casings found at the scene appeared to be consistent with the casings from tests done with weapons seized from Ms Arsmtrong.

The test fires were carried out by Mr Aston in the lab.

The defence is trying to argue that ballistic testing is not an exact science.

Kaitlin Armstrong, Colin Strickland and Moriah Wilson: The key players in the deadly ‘love triangle’ at the centre of trial

Tuesday 14 November 2023 14:00 , Andrea Blanco

Kaitlin Armstrong, a 35-year-old Austin yoga teacher, is facing trial over the May 2022 shooting death of Moriah Wilson.

While prosecutors have argued that jealousy was the motive behind the murder — Wilson and Mr Strickland, Ms Armstrong’s on-and-off boyfriend, had a brief romance —, the defence has pushed against characterizations that their client, Wilson and Strickland.

On Wednesday however, two former friends of Ms Armstrong testified that she made death threats against Wilson when she found out Mr Strickland had “cheated” on her with Wilson. Mr Stricland, who took the stand on Monday, told the court that he and Ms Armstrong were on a break when he dated Wilson and that the two had remained merely platonic since.

However, texts obtained by authorities last year show that Wilson was under the impression that she and Mr Strickland were more than friends at the time of her death.

As the second week of trial unfolds, here are the key players at the centre of the case:

Kaitlin Armstrong — Before fleeing the country last year in a desperate bid to evade charges of murder against Wilson, Ms Armstrong was a yoga teacher. She and Mr Strickland met online in the fall of 2019 and eventually started a relationship.

Ms Armstrong stayed over Mr Strickland’s home during the Texas freeze of 2021, and never left.

She became a pivotal part of his cycling business and acted as his manager. According to testimony heard in court, Ms Armstrong had access to all of Mr Strickland’s social media and financial accounts.

Jacqueline Chasteen, a friend of Strickland who also befriended Ms Armstrong, said during her testimony that Mr Strickland would openly say he didn’t have a girlfriend, despite being “head over heels” at the beginning of his relationship with Ms Armstrong.

Ms Chasteen went on to say that during a party in early 2022, Ms Armstrong confided in her that Mr Strickland had “cheated” on her with Wilson.

“She had described how Colin had cheated but while she was describing that, she had said in so many words that she wanted to kill her,” she said, per NewsNation. “That she had thought about it. But how she said it at the time I didn’t take it seriously...she said something to the effect that she had bought a gun... I do know the words kill and the words gun were used.”

Colin Strickland — Mr Strickland is a professional mountain and gravel cyclist. He is well-known in the Austin cycling community and it was his love for the sport that made him bond with Wilson, he told the court.

Mr Strickland and Wilson met in 2021 and had a short romance before he and Ms Armstrong reconciled. However, he continued seeing Wilson and going on rides with her — while hiding their encounters from Armstrong to avoid confrontation, he testified.

He described his relationship with Ms Armstrong as at time “tumultuous.”

On the night of Wilson’s murder on 11 May 2022, he and Wilson went out swimming and dined together. He then dropped off Wilson, who was visiting Austin, at her friend’s home where she was staying.

Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson — Wilson, 25, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer from Vermont, was found dead on 11 May 2022.

A month before her death, Ms Wilson beat 30 of the top gravel racing cyclists in the United States to claim the Fuego 80k at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California.

Ms Wilson followed up that victory with a win at the Belgian Waffle Ride in San Diego on 30 April 2022 and arrived in Austin on 10 May as the favourite to win the Gravel Locos in Hico, a few days later.

Mr Strickland has reiterated that his relationship with Wilson in the months leading up to her death was just a friendship. But texts she sent around that time seemingly show that she was under a different impression.

“Sooo I would like to talk to you at some point. I had originally texted you on Friday but it appears my texts aren’t going through again,” Wilson texted Mr Strickland after an event they and Ms Armstrong had all attended. “This weekend was strange for me and I just want to know what’s going on. If you just want to be friends (seems to be the case) then that’s cool but I’d like to talk about it ’cause honestly my mind has been going circles and I don’t know what to think.”

Kaitlin Armstrong told Colin Strickland to ‘send [her] love to Mo'

Tuesday 14 November 2023 12:30 , Andrea Blanco

The man at the centre of the love triangle that prosecutors say is the motive behind Wilson’s murder took the stand on 3 November.

Visibly shaken and with his eyes closed for most of his testimony, according to reporters in the courtroom, Mr Strickland told the jury about his relationship with both Wilson and Ms Armstrong.

Mr Strickland said that while he and Ms Armstrong loved each other, their relationship was “tumultuous” due to her constant fits of jealousy. He also said that he and Wilson maintained a brief relationship while he and Ms Armstrong were broken up, but remained friendly after he reconciled with the yoga teacher.

However, Wilson and Mr Strickland kept seeing each other at competitions or cycling events. And in one instance shortly before the murder, he posted a video on Instagram of himself after a race in which Wilson happened to be in the background.

“Send my love to Mo,” Mr Strickland testified that Ms Armstrong had texted him in reference to the video, which he said he found “passive-aggressive.”

Defence motions for mistrial during detective’s testimony

Tuesday 14 November 2023 11:00 , Andrea Blanco

The defence sent shockwaves through the courtroom on Tuesday (8 November) when they raised a mistrial motion mid-procedure, arguing that Det Spitler favoured Mr Strickland and cleared him too soon.

The attorneys brought up that Det Spitler had previously met Mr Strickland at a taco deli years before the murder, also asking the detective if he thought of Mr Strickland as a “local celebrity.” The judge quickly denied the motion.

Det Spitler told the court he was confident in his decision to clear Mr Strickland and other men whose names came up during the homicide investigation. The detective refused to entertain the defence’s speculative line of questioning and reiterated that he pursued other lines of investigation but they all brought him back to Ms Armstrong.

Armstrong’s searched if pineapples could erase fingerprints

Tuesday 14 November 2023 09:30 , Andrea Blanco

On Tuesday (8 November), Austin police detective Richard Spitler testified for the prosecution about the timeline of Ms Armstrong’s escape and the online searches she made while on the run.

Activity from Kaitlin Armstrong’s iCould accounts reportedly shows that she searched for her name online and for “can imei be tracked if not making phone calls.”

Some of her searches led to articles about her escape to Costa Rica and Wilson’s murder. Ms Armstrong also searched “can pineapples burn your fingerprints” and appeared to land on an article that debunked the myth.

Key DNA evidence ties Armstrong to murder, prosecutors say

Tuesday 14 November 2023 08:30 , Andrea Blanco

Dramatic courtroom testimony on 2 November revealed that DNA evidence found on Wilson likely ties her accused killer to the crime scene.

Jurors heard testimony from Sgt Timothy Price who responded to the scene of the murder. He said Wilson’s bike was found lying in the middle of bamboo a few yards from the apartment.

It was swabbed by another crime scene investigator, he said.

DNA found on the bike was “highly likely” to have come from Ms Armstrong, prosecutors told the court during opening statements.

But, during witness testimony, defence attorney Rick Cofer questioned crime scene specialist Katie Ferrara about why the bike had been taken to the police department without a protective covering.

She said the police did not have a big enough bag for the bike.

Ms Ferrara also testified that there were no track marks in the grass leading to where the bike was located, and that she did not know how the bike got there.

Austin police detective Rolando Ramirez, another witness for the prosecution, testified on 2 November that he thought Wilson’s killing was “more of a personal thing or more of anger type of shooting”.

His theory was based on the fact that there was no sign of forced entry and no signs of struggle. Nothing appeared to have been stolen from her home, he added.

Court clash ‘prompts charges’ against Colin Strickland

Tuesday 14 November 2023 07:00 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Strickland’s many mishaps with members of the media reportedly led to one photographer filing charges against him.

In footage captured by reporters who attended the trial on 6 November, Mr Strickland appeared to purposefully go out of his way to stamp on a photographer’s foot while he left court.

In the video shot by NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello, he takes what seems to be a deliberate step to the left and comes into contact with a man holding a video camera. The man lets out a shout of pain, but Mr Strickland carries on walking.

WATCH: When leaving the courthouse after his testimony today, key witness Colin Strickland goes out of his way to step on a photographer's foot. You can hear the photographer wail in pain.

The photographer tells me he has pressed charges. This is his second negative interaction… pic.twitter.com/7N3Pw3NBU5 — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) November 6, 2023

According to Mr Caprariello, the photographer has pressed charges over the incident. The man said Mr Strickland had also tried to knock down his camera during the lunch recess. The photographer managed to catch the camera just before it fell to the ground, Mr Caprariello said.

A similar incident took place on 3 November, also filmed as Mr Strickland left court. A separate video also shared by Mr Caprariello showed him walking at a fast pace while a photographer walked backwards in front of him.

The cameraman did not seem to realise there was a barricade behind him and lost balance when he tripped on it, eventually falling to the ground. Mr Strickland appeared unphased and stepped over him before entering a vehicle and leaving the courthouse.

WATCH: Kaitlin Armstrong stands trial for murder

Tuesday 14 November 2023 05:30 , Andrea Blanco

Yoga teacher said ‘in so many words’ that she wanted to ‘kill Wilson’

Tuesday 14 November 2023 04:00 , Andrea Blanco

Nicole Mertz, a close friend of Ms Armstrong, was called to the stand on Wednesday (8 November).

Ms Mertz said that her friend and Mr Strickland often broke up and got back together and that he referred to Ms Armstrong as “his lady friend.” Ms Mertz went on to recount that Ms Armstrong once said that if Mr Strickland dated another woman, she “would kill her.]”

“My first thought was that Kaitlin might have had something to do with it,” Ms Mertz said about the moment she found out about Wilson’s killing.

Jacqueline Chasteen, a friend of Mr Strickland who eventually also befriended Ms Armstrong, said that during a gathering in Bentonville, Ms Armstrong confided in her that Mr Strickland had “cheated” on her with Wilson.

“She had described how Colin had cheated but while she was describing that, she had said in so many words that she wanted to kill her,” she said, per NewsNation. “That she had thought about it. But how she said it at the time I didn’t take it seriously...she said something to the effect that she had bought a gun... I do know the words kill and the words gun were used.”

WATCH: Kaitlin Armstrong trial resumes

Tuesday 14 November 2023 02:30 , Andrea Blanco

Who is Kaitlin Armstrong, the yoga teacher accused of murder?

Tuesday 14 November 2023 01:00 , Andrea Blanco

Before fleeing the country last year in a desperate bid to evade charges of murder against Wilson, Ms Armstrong was a yoga teacher. She and Mr Strickland met online in the fall of 2019 and eventually started a relationship.

Ms Armstrong stayed over Mr Strickland’s home during the Texas freeze of 2021, and never left.

She became a pivotal part of his cycling business and acted as his manager. According to testimony heard in court, Ms Armstrong had access to all of Mr Strickland’s social media and financial accounts.

Jacqueline Chasteen, a friend of Strickland who also befriended Ms Armstrong, said during her testimony that Mr Strickland would openly say he didn’t have a girlfriend, despite being “head over heels” at the beginning of his relationship with Ms Armstrong.

Ms Chasteen went on to say that during a party in early 2022, Ms Armstrong confided in her that Mr Strickland had “cheated” on her with Wilson.

“She had described how Colin had cheated but while she was describing that, she had said in so many words that she wanted to kill her,” she said, per NewsNation. “That she had thought about it. But how she said it at the time I didn’t take it seriously...she said something to the effect that she had bought a gun... I do know the words kill and the words gun were used.”

Armstrong's family also in the courtroom

Monday 13 November 2023 23:30 , Mike Bedigan

According to Newsnation’s Alex Caprariello, the family of Kaitlin Armstrong are also in court.

They have shown little reaction and have asked for privacy, sitting by themselves in the courtroom.

“They definitely pay attention to the photographs, slides and evidence, when shown to the courtroom,” Mr Capariello wrote on X.

Moriah Wilson’s parents hear testimony about bullets used in murder

Monday 13 November 2023 22:54 , Andrea Blanco

The bullets shown in court are labelled in manila envelopes as part of a murder case, according to NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello.

Some of the bullets have red and brownish stains, while another is bagged with a piece of hair.

Wilson’s parents are in the gallery and appear distraught.

Her brother has momentarily left the courtroom.

Forensic expert explains tests he carried out with seized weapons

Monday 13 November 2023 22:49 , Andrea Blanco

Witness Steven Aston, a forensic supervisor, takes the stand.

Mr Aston’s expertise is in the field of firearms. He tells the court that he was given three fired cartridge cases, two firearms, a magazine, a loader, and a pistol case to analyse in the Wilson case. Mr Aston carried out tests with the weapons with ammunition from his lab.

He fired each weapon twice with nickel cartridge cases, and twice again with brass.

Mr Aston wears gloves as he handles the cartridges and projectiles while on the stand.

Witness recounts firing at a range with Kaitlin Armstrong

Monday 13 November 2023 21:03 , Andrea Blanco

Jill Zann, a friend of Ms Armstrong takes the stand.

Ms Zann said that she lived in the same apartment building as Ms Arsmtrong’s sister Christie Arsmtrogn and befriended both.

Ms Zann said she is comfortable around guns and fired at a range with Ms Arsmtrong after the latter purchased a gun.

The witness said that Ms Armstorng had a mild demeanour and was “sweet,” according to FOX correspondent Mill Hayes. Ms Zann said she couldn’t remember whether Ms Armstrong was a good shooter, or if her gun had a lock.

Defence questions Det Portnoy on how reliable GPS data is

Monday 13 November 2023 18:44 , Andrea Blanco

Under cross-examination by the defence, Det Portnoy said that while GPS data pulled from Ms Arsmtrong’s Jeep has a margin of error, it is reliable.

The detective also said that he does not decide which devices are seized and that he merely works on extracting the data once the device has been handed to APD.

Information from Ms Armstrong’s phone shown in court

Monday 13 November 2023 17:20 , Andrea Blanco

Det Portnoy said that an image of Moriah Wilson was stored in the cache of Kaitlin Armstrong’s phone. He explained earlier that information saved in the cache is not always stored purposely by the owner of the phone

A text on 7 November 2021 pulled from Ms Armstrong’s phone to one of her contacts read: “Well today is his birthday. He’s at home with a 24 year old who may or may not have moved to Austin. And I’m in Tulum solo. Mostly practicing sound healing.”

Trial resumes

Monday 13 November 2023 16:41 , Andrea Blanco

Court was adjourned on Thursday night and the procedure was paused on Friday in observance of Veteran’s Day.

Detective Daniel Portnoy’s testimony resumed on Monday morning. The detective told the court that he extracted more than 123 GB of information from Wilson’s iPhone.

According to a report admitted as evidence, Wilson was using her phone in the moments leading up to her death. She texted a podcaster named Christopher Strickland, no relation to Colin Strickland.

About 17 GB of data were extracted from Ms Armstrong’s phone and 219 GB from Colin Strickland’s, according to CBS Austin reporter Jessica Taylor, who is in the courtroom.

Who is Kaitlin Armstrong?

Monday 13 November 2023 14:00 , Andrea Blanco

Before fleeing the country last year in a desperate bid to evade charges of murder against Wilson, Ms Armstrong was a yoga teacher. She and Mr Strickland met online in the fall of 2019 and eventually started a relationship.

Ms Armstrong stayed over Mr Strickland’s home during the Texas freeze of 2021, and never left.

She became a pivotal part of his cycling business and acted as his manager. According to testimony heard in court, Ms Armstrong had access to all of Mr Strickland’s social media and financial accounts.

Jacqueline Chasteen, a friend of Strickland who also befriended Ms Armstrong, said during her testimony that Mr Strickland would openly say he didn’t have a girlfriend, despite being “head over heels” at the beginning of his relationship with Ms Armstrong.

Ms Chasteen went on to say that during a party in early 2022, Ms Armstrong confided in her that Mr Strickland had “cheated” on her with Wilson.

“She had described how Colin had cheated but while she was describing that, she had said in so many words that she wanted to kill her,” she said, per NewsNation. “That she had thought about it. But how she said it at the time I didn’t take it seriously...she said something to the effect that she had bought a gun... I do know the words kill and the words gun were used.”

Missed signs of Kaitlin Armstrong’s plans to flee

Monday 13 November 2023 11:00 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong were told about Wilson’s murder by Austin Police detectives on 12 May 2022, just a day after the murder. Bodycam footage shown to the court reportedly showed that the two seemed shocked after learning the tragic news.

Mr Strickland later joined investigators at the police station, where he gave a statement for nearly six hours. The following day, authorities served a search warrant and seized weapons from his home.

Crime scene specialist Mirezha Guevara testified on November 3 that while she was taking pictures of the firearms evidence and Ms Armstrong’s black Jeep, she also noticed Ms Armstrong’s passport and foreign currency inside the home.

An attorney representing both Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong was present while the warrant was served, but investigators did not ask to interview Ms Armstrong.

However, they did ask Mr Strickland about her black Jeep, the same model of car seen on surveillance footage near the home where Wilson was found. The car had also been spotted near the swimming pool bar that Mr Strickland and Wilson had been at just hours before she was killed.

Mr Strickland suggested during his testimony that investigators knew it belonged to Ms Armstrong.

Mr Strickland said that after he was interviewed and the warrant was served, he and Ms Armstrong were exhausted. He asked her to write a timeline of her activities on the day and reportedly said she went to yoga and visited a “healer” but made no mention of seeing Wilson.

He then went to his business’ headquarters in Lockhart and did not see Ms Armstrong again.

On 14 May, Ms Armstrong took a flight from Austin to Houston. She was found in Costa Rica 43 days later.

Kaitlin Armstrong’s eerie ‘send my love to Mo’ message

Monday 13 November 2023 07:00 , Andrea Blanco

The man at the centre of the love triangle that prosecutors say is the motive behind Wilson’s murder took the stand on 3 November.

Visibly shaken and with his eyes closed for most of his testimony, according to reporters in the courtroom, Mr Strickland told the jury about his relationship with both Wilson and Ms Armstrong.

Mr Strickland said that while he and Ms Armstrong loved each other, their relationship was “tumultuous” due to her constant fits of jealousy. He also said that he and Wilson maintained a brief relationship while he and Ms Armstrong were broken up, but remained friendly after he reconciled with the yoga teacher.

However, Wilson and Mr Strickland kept seeing each other at competitions or cycling events. And in one instance shortly before the murder, he posted a video on Instagram of himself after a race in which Wilson happened to be in the background.

“Send my love to Mo,” Mr Strickland testified that Ms Armstrong had texted him in reference to the video, which he said he found “passive-aggressive.”

Kaitlin Armstrong’s DNA found on cyclist murder victim’s bike, trial hears

Monday 13 November 2023 03:00 , Andrea Blanco

Dramatic courtroom testimony on 2 November revealed that DNA evidence found on Wilson likely ties her accused killer to the crime scene.

Jurors heard testimony from Sgt Timothy Price who responded to the scene of the murder. He said Wilson’s bike was found lying in the middle of bamboo a few yards from the apartment.

It was swabbed by another crime scene investigator, he said.

DNA found on the bike was “highly likely” to have come from Ms Armstrong, prosecutors told the court during opening statements.

But, during witness testimony, defence attorney Rick Cofer questioned crime scene specialist Katie Ferrara about why the bike had been taken to the police department without a protective covering.

She said the police did not have a big enough bag for the bike.

Ms Ferrara also testified that there were no track marks in the grass leading to where the bike was located, and that she did not know how the bike got there.

Austin police detective Rolando Ramirez, another witness for the prosecution, testified on 2 November that he thought Wilson’s killing was “more of a personal thing or more of anger type of shooting”.

His theory was based on the fact that there was no sign of forced entry and no signs of struggle. Nothing appeared to have been stolen from her home, he added.

Cyclist murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong denied mistrial after bid to cast suspicion on her ex

Sunday 12 November 2023 23:00 , Andrea Blanco

Defence attorneys in the ongoing murder trial against Kaitlin Armstrong shocked the courtroom after they motioned for a mistrial over claims that an investigator had cleared her ex-boyfriend from the crime too early.

On Wednesday, the defence tried to poke holes in the prosecution’s case, arguing that a lot of evidence in the case was not thoroughly reviewed, NewsNation reports.

The attorneys questioned Austin Police Department detective Richard Spitler on why a rape kit performed on Wilson was never processed, and why Mr Strickland’s laptop was returned to him just eight days after the murder without having been analysed forensically.

Read more:

Kaitlin Armstrong denied mistrial after bid to cast suspicion on her ex

Who is Colin Strickland?

Sunday 12 November 2023 19:00 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Strickland is a professional mountain and gravel cyclist. He is well-known in the Austin cycling community and it was his love for the sport that made him bond with Wilson, he told the court.

Mr Strickland and Wilson met in 2021 and had a short romance before he and Ms Armstrong reconciled. However, he continued seeing Wilson and going on rides with her — while hiding their encounters from Armstrong to avoid confrontation, he testified.

He described his relationship with Ms Armstrong as at time “tumultuous.”

On the night of Wilson’s murder on 11 May 2022, he and Wilson went out swimming and dined together. He then dropped off Wilson, who was visiting Austin, at her friend’s home where she was staying.

Colin Strickland says ‘he doesn’t know Armstrong very well’

Sunday 12 November 2023 15:00 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Strickland’s initial remarks to the court about he and Ms Armstrong loving each other but not being compatible long-term took a turn on Monday after he seemingly tried to distance himself from the disgraced yoga teacher.

“You know Kaitlin Armstrong very well, don’t you?” Ms Armstrong’s attorneys asked during cross-examination on Monday (6 November).

“No, I do not,” Mr Strickland answered, prompting an audible gasp in the court, according to NewsNation reporter Alex Caprariello, who was in the room.

Kaitlin Armstrong searched if pineapples could erase fingerprints

Sunday 12 November 2023 11:00 , Andrea Blanco

On Tuesday (8 November), Austin police detective Richard Spitler testified for the prosecution about the timeline of Ms Armstrong’s escape and the online searches she made while on the run.

Activity from Kaitlin Armstrong’s iCould accounts reportedly shows that she searched for her name online and for “can imei be tracked if not making phone calls.”

Some of her searches led to articles about her escape to Costa Rica and Wilson’s murder. Ms Armstrong also searched “can pineapples burn your fingerprints” and appeared to land on an article that debunked the myth.

Court clash ‘prompts charges’ against Strickland

Sunday 12 November 2023 07:00 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Strickland’s many mishaps with members of the media reportedly led to one photographer filing charges against him.

In footage captured by reporters who attended the trial on 6 November, Mr Strickland appeared to purposefully go out of his way to stamp on a photographer’s foot while he left court.

In the video shot by NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello, he takes what seems to be a deliberate step to the left and comes into contact with a man holding a video camera. The man lets out a shout of pain, but Mr Strickland carries on walking.

WATCH: When leaving the courthouse after his testimony today, key witness Colin Strickland goes out of his way to step on a photographer's foot. You can hear the photographer wail in pain.

The photographer tells me he has pressed charges. This is his second negative interaction… pic.twitter.com/7N3Pw3NBU5 — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) November 6, 2023

According to Mr Caprariello, the photographer has pressed charges over the incident. The man said Mr Strickland had also tried to knock down his camera during the lunch recess. The photographer managed to catch the camera just before it fell to the ground, Mr Caprariello said.

A similar incident took place on 3 November, also filmed as Mr Strickland left court. A separate video also shared by Mr Caprariello showed him walking at a fast pace while a photographer walked backwards in front of him.

The cameraman did not seem to realise there was a barricade behind him and lost balance when he tripped on it, eventually falling to the ground. Mr Strickland appeared unphased and stepped over him before entering a vehicle and leaving the courthouse.

WATCH:Armstrong's vehicle tracked to murder scene

Sunday 12 November 2023 03:00 , Andrea Blanco

Items found in Ms Arsmtrong’s hiding place in Costa Rica:

Saturday 11 November 2023 23:00 , Andrea Blanco

-A receipt for a $6,350 rhinoplasty procedure under the name of “Allison Paige”

-A boarding pass for a flight booked for “Christie Armstrong” from Newark to San Jose. Prosecutors have previously said it appears Ms Armstrong used her sister’s passport.

-Christine Elizabeth Armstrong’s passport

-US dollars, foreign currency and medication

-Credit cards, sim cards and phones

Who is Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson?

Saturday 11 November 2023 19:00 , Andrea Blanco

Wilson, 25, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer from Vermont, was found dead on 11 May 2022.

A month before her death, Ms Wilson beat 30 of the top gravel racing cyclists in the United States to claim the Fuego 80k at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California.

Ms Wilson followed up that victory with a win at the Belgian Waffle Ride in San Diego on 30 April 2022 and arrived in Austin on 10 May as the favourite to win the Gravel Locos in Hico, a few days later.

Mr Strickland has reiterated that his relationship with Wilson in the months leading up to her death was just a friendship. But texts she sent around that time seemingly show that she was under a different impression.

“Sooo I would like to talk to you at some point. I had originally texted you on Friday but it appears my texts aren’t going through again,” Wilson texted Mr Strickland after an event they and Ms Armstrong had all attended. “This weekend was strange for me and I just want to know what’s going on. If you just want to be friends (seems to be the case) then that’s cool but I’d like to talk about it ’cause honestly my mind has been going circles and I don’t know what to think.”

Love rival murder, a harrowing 911 call and bike DNA: Key revelations in the Kaitlin Armstrong trial

Saturday 11 November 2023 15:00 , Andrea Blanco

Kaitlin Armstrong faces up to 99 years in prison if she’s convicted of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson after they were allegedly involved in a love triangle.

The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier and Andrea Blanco explain the most crucial moments so far in her high-profile trial.

Key revelations in the Kaitlin Armstrong love rival murder trial so far

Did a police error aid Kaitlin Armstrong’s escape after Moriah Wilson murder?

Saturday 11 November 2023 11:00 , Andrea Blanco

Kaitlin Armstrong’s ongoing trial in Texas heard contradicting statements on why she was allowed to walk free following a very short police interview regarding the murder of rising pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson.

Ms Arsmtrong made national headlines last year after she fled the country in the days following Wilson’s murder in May 2022. Prosecutors said during opening arguments last week that Ms Armstrong, a former yoga instructor, had targeted the victim out of jealousy because Wilson and Ms Armstrong’s then-on-and-off boyfriend Colin Strickland had become romantic.

Austin Police Department detectives led the homicide investigation and conducted interviews with Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong, who lived together at the time. Just a day after the murder, surveillance video was recovered of Ms Armstrong’s black Jeep near the scene of the crime, as well as a restaurant where Wilson and Mr Strickland dined on the night of the murder.

Read more:

Did a police error aid Kaitlin Armstrong’s escape after Moriah Wilson murder?

WATCH: Armstrong’s vehicle tracked to murder scen

Saturday 11 November 2023 07:00 , Andrea Blanco

Yoga teacher said ‘in so many words’ that she wanted to ‘kill Wilson’

Saturday 11 November 2023 03:00 , Andrea Blanco

Nicole Mertz, a close friend of Ms Armstrong, was called to the stand on Wednesday (8 November).

Ms Mertz said that her friend and Mr Strickland often broke up and got back together and that he referred to Ms Armstrong as “his lady friend.” Ms Mertz went on to recount that Ms Armstrong once said that if Mr Strickland dated another woman, she “would kill her.]”

“My first thought was that Kaitlin might have had something to do with it,” Ms Mertz said about the moment she found out about Wilson’s killing.

Jacqueline Chasteen, a friend of Mr Strickland who eventually also befriended Ms Armstrong, said that during a gathering in Bentonville, Ms Armstrong confided in her that Mr Strickland had “cheated” on her with Wilson.

“She had described how Colin had cheated but while she was describing that, she had said in so many words that she wanted to kill her,” she said, per NewsNation. “That she had thought about it. But how she said it at the time I didn’t take it seriously...she said something to the effect that she had bought a gun... I do know the words kill and the words gun were used.”

Kaitlin Armstrong’s plans to flee explained in court

Friday 10 November 2023 23:38 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong were told about Wilson’s murder by Austin Police detectives on 12 May 2022, just a day after the murder. Bodycam footage shown to the court reportedly showed that the two seemed shocked after learning the tragic news.

Mr Strickland later joined investigators at the police station, where he gave a statement for nearly six hours. The following day, authorities served a search warrant and seized weapons from his home.

Crime scene specialist Mirezha Guevara testified on November 3 that while she was taking pictures of the firearms evidence and Ms Armstrong’s black Jeep, she also noticed Ms Armstrong’s passport and foreign currency inside the home.

An attorney representing both Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong was present while the warrant was served, but investigators did not ask to interview Ms Armstrong.

However, they did ask Mr Strickland about her black Jeep, the same model of car seen on surveillance footage near the home where Wilson was found. The car had also been spotted near the swimming pool bar that Mr Strickland and Wilson had been at just hours before she was killed.

Mr Strickland suggested during his testimony that investigators knew it belonged to Ms Armstrong.

Mr Strickland said that after he was interviewed and the warrant was served, he and Ms Armstrong were exhausted. He asked her to write a timeline of her activities on the day and reportedly said she went to yoga and visited a “healer” but made no mention of seeing Wilson.

He then went to his business’ headquarters in Lockhart and did not see Ms Armstrong again.

On 14 May, Ms Armstrong took a flight from Austin to Houston. She was found in Costa Rica 43 days later.

Wilson’s family breaks down listening to heart-wrenching 911 call

Friday 10 November 2023 20:30 , Andrea Blanco

Caitlin Cash, Wilson’s friend who the cyclist was staying with the night she was killed, was one of the first witnesses to take the stand.

Ms Cash found her friend covered in blood and not breathing when she returned home from dinner.

Her voice cracked as she recalled seeing her feet and thought she was just lying on the bathroom tile floor to cool off. But when she announced her arrival, there was no response.

“She was covered in blood, lying on her back,” Ms Cash told the court as she began to cry. “I immediately bent down and tried to wake her up. Pretty quickly, I called 911.”

Prosecutors then played Ms Cash’s gut-wrenching 911 call where the court could hear crying as she told the dispatcher, “Her brain is leaking.”

An emotional Ms Cash could be heard counting out loud as she follows the dispatcher’s instructions and delivers chest compressions to her friend.

“She is laying on the bathroom floor and there is blood everywhere. I can’t tell what happened,” she is heard telling the dispatcher. “She’s not awake. There is blood all over her face and the back of her head.”

As the 911 call was played in court, Ms Cash was visibly distraught on the stand and many of Wilson’s family left while others were seen weeping in court.

Did a police error aid Kaitlin Armstrong’s escape after Moriah Wilson murder?

Friday 10 November 2023 19:45 , Andrea Blanco

When criticism emerged last year of authorities’ failure to keep Ms Armstrong under arrest, or at least under surveillance, the department said that it had to release Ms Armstrong due to the technical error with the warrant, KVUE reports.

However, Det Conner walked back from that assertion while on the stand on Thursday, saying that the warrant was correct all along. It remains unclear if Ms Armstrong was freed as part of a questioning strategy by police, or why the department maintained its position that there was an error in the aftermath of Ms Armstrong’s escape.

Did a police error aid Kaitlin Armstrong’s escape after Moriah Wilson murder?

WATCH: Kaitlin Armstrong trial Q&A day 6 updates

Friday 10 November 2023 18:15 , Andrea Blanco

Defence says Armstrong fled the country after shooting ‘because she likes to travel’

Friday 10 November 2023 17:30 , Andrea Blanco

The murder case drew international headlines when Ms Armstrong fled the country after her initial meeting with police just days after the fatal shooting, leading to a 43-day search.

In a short opening statement at trial, defence attorney Geoffrey Puryear suggested Ms Armstrong’s sudden flight out of the country was not an attempt to escape justice.

“She would have no reason to know about any (arrest) warrant, You will hear Kaitlin is passionate about travelling and passionate about yoga,” Mr Puryear said.

He also said that Ms Armstrong was caught in a “web of circumstantial evidence” and that no video evidence or witnesses can put Ms Armstrong at the scene of the shooting.

Investigators said she sold her vehicle for $12,000 and fled the country using her sister’s name, email, credit card and passport.

Federal authorities tracked Ms Armstrong to Costa Rica, where prosecutors said she spent $6,425 for surgery to change her appearance and used several aliases while attempting to establish herself as a yoga instructor.

She also had cut and darkened her hair, and had a bandage on her nose and discoloration under her eyes when arrested at a beachside hostel. She told police when she was arrested that she was injured in a surfing accident.

Moriah Wilson’s final screams captured on video

Friday 10 November 2023 16:45 , Andrea Blanco

The murder trial began on 1 November with Texas prosecutors telling jurors they would hear Wilson’s final screams and the shots that killed her.

“The last thing Mo did on this earth was scream in terror,” Travis County prosecutor Rickey Jones told jurors in opening statements.

He said nearby surveillance equipment captured the screams.

“Those screams are followed by ‘Pop! Pop!’” Mr Jones said, smacking his hands together for emphasis. “You won’t hear any more screams after that.”

Seconds after those shots, Mr Jones said, “Kaitlin Armstrong stood over Mo Wilson and put a third shot right into Mo Wilson’s heart.”

Who is Kaitlin Armstrong?

Friday 10 November 2023 16:02

Before fleeing the country last year in a desperate bid to evade charges of murder against Wilson, Ms Armstrong was a yoga teacher. She and Mr Strickland met online in the fall of 2019 and eventually started a relationship.

Ms Armstrong stayed over Mr Strickland’s home during the Texas freeze of 2021, and never left.

She became a pivotal part of his cycling business and acted as his manager. According to testimony heard in court, Ms Armstrong had access to all of Mr Strickland’s social media and financial accounts.

Jacqueline Chasteen, a friend of Strickland who also befriended Ms Armstrong, said during her testimony that Mr Strickland would openly say he didn’t have a girlfriend, despite being “head over heels” at the beginning of his relationship with Ms Armstrong.

Ms Chasteen went on to say that during a party in early 2022, Ms Armstrong confided in her that Mr Strickland had “cheated” on her with Wilson.

“She had described how Colin had cheated but while she was describing that, she had said in so many words that she wanted to kill her,” she said, per NewsNation. “That she had thought about it. But how she said it at the time I didn’t take it seriously...she said something to the effect that she had bought a gun... I do know the words kill and the words gun were used.”

Love rival murder, a harrowing 911 call and bike DNA: Key revelations in the Kaitlin Armstrong trial

Friday 10 November 2023 14:00 , Andrea Blanco

Kaitlin Armstrong faces up to 99 years in prison if she’s convicted of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson after they were allegedly involved in a love triangle.

The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier and Andrea Blanco explain the most crucial moments so far in her high-profile trial:

Key revelations in the Kaitlin Armstrong love rival murder trial so far

Missed signs of Armstrong’s plans to flee

Friday 10 November 2023 12:30 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong were told about Wilson’s murder by Austin Police detectives on 12 May 2022, just a day after the murder. Bodycam footage shown to the court reportedly showed that the two seemed shocked after learning the tragic news.

Mr Strickland later joined investigators at the police station, where he gave a statement for nearly six hours. The following day, authorities served a search warrant and seized weapons from his home.

Crime scene specialist Mirezha Guevara testified on November 3 that while she was taking pictures of the firearms evidence and Ms Armstrong’s black Jeep, she also noticed Ms Armstrong’s passport and foreign currency inside the home.

An attorney representing both Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong was present while the warrant was served, but investigators did not ask to interview Ms Armstrong.

However, they did ask Mr Strickland about her black Jeep, the same model of car seen on surveillance footage near the home where Wilson was found. The car had also been spotted near the swimming pool bar that Mr Strickland and Wilson had been at just hours before she was killed.

Mr Strickland suggested during his testimony that investigators knew it belonged to Ms Armstrong.

Mr Strickland said that after he was interviewed and the warrant was served, he and Ms Armstrong were exhausted. He asked her to write a timeline of her activities on the day and reportedly said she went to yoga and visited a “healer” but made no mention of seeing Wilson.

He then went to his business’ headquarters in Lockhart and did not see Ms Armstrong again.

On 14 May, Ms Armstrong took a flight from Austin to Houston. She was found in Costa Rica 43 days later.

Colin Strickland says ‘he doesn’t know Armstrong very well’

Friday 10 November 2023 11:00 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Strickland’s initial remarks to the court about he and Ms Armstrong loving each other but not being compatible long-term took a turn on Monday after he seemingly tried to distance himself from the disgraced yoga teacher.

“You know Kaitlin Armstrong very well, don’t you?” Ms Armstrong’s attorneys asked during cross-examination on Monday (6 November).

“No, I do not,” Mr Strickland answered, prompting an audible gasp in the court, according to NewsNation reporter Alex Caprariello, who was in the room.